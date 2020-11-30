A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Some of Our Friends Giving Signals to US

2- Parliament’s Plan and Nuclear Diplomacy

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran to Stop Implementing Additional Protocols If Sanctions Not Lifted

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Untold Stories about Lack of Coherence in Diplomacy

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Burden of Lockdown on Iran’s Economy

2- Parliament against JCPOA

* Double-Urgency Motion on JCPOA Ratified

3- Rouhani Orders Prevention of Destabilizing Moves

4- Zarif: Iran Calls on EU to Abandon Double Standards

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Reaction to Terror

2- Consequences of Keeping Silent over Terrorism Will Finally Haunt Europe

Javan Newspaper:

1- Turn Off Cameras and Turn On Nuclear Lights

2- Europe’s Insulting Call for Restraint against Terror

3- Protests in 70 French Cities, Street War in Paris

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Disclosure about Radicals’ Secret Ties with US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Riot in 70 French Cities: Angry Protesters Set Fire to Paris

2- Fakhrizadeh’s Body to Be Laid to Rest Today

3- Western Media: Iranian Scientist Assassinated with US Greenlight, by Israel

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Parliament Pulls the Trigger of Sanctions Removal

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Netanyahu’s Stone Before Biden’s Foot

2- Oman Slams Assassination in Absard

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Fatalities Declining in Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Parliament Seeking Withdrawal from JCPOA?

2- Zarif’s Explicit Remarks: Some Friends Send US Message ‘You Can Work with US in Better Way’