A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, November 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Leader: Basij Is God-Given Wealth and Reserve of Iran Nation

2- Why Didn’t Biden Choose Kerry for State Department?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- News of Iranian Vaccine for Coronavirus

2- Grief of Maradona’s Death

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Calls for Return of All Parties to January 2017

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Explains All the Ifs and Buts of Resolving Iran-US Issue

2- Army Chief: We’ll Turn Persian Gulf into Sea of Unity and Power of Islamic Nations

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Elaborates on Big Solution to Change Iran-US Conditions

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Still Waiting for Decisions of ‘JCPOA Disrupter’!

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Situation Will Change If US Returns to JCPOA

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Calls on US to Return to Pre-Trump Era

* Forgetting Yesterday’s Realities, Not Seeing Today’s Conditions

2- US Begged Us Not to Attack Them During Its Presidential Elections: Iraq Hezbollah

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- E3 Changes Its JCPOA Approach

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iranian Mothers Queue Up to Deliver Babies on 9/9/99 (Nov. 29, 2020)

2- World Gets Rid of Trump

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Happy to See Trump’s Gone: Official

2- Iran and US after Trump

3- Death of Century: Maradona Passes Away