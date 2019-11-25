A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 25, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Judiciary Chief: I’m Opposed to Method of Rationing Gasoline
2- Iran-EU Talks on INSTEX to Continue in Coming Weeks
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Parliament Trying to Make Its Presence Felt
2- ICT Minister: Nothing Can Replace Access to International Internet
Ebtekar:
1- Heavy Shadow of Iran on Manama
2- Prisons Organization: Families of Detainees Can Visit Judicial Centres
Etemad:
1- Doctrine of Shock: Will Ivankovic Become Head Coach of Team Melli?
2- Rendezvous at Tehran’s Enqelab Square
Ettela’at:
1- Baghdad Protests US VP’s Abrupt Trip to Al-Anbar and Erbil
Hamshahri:
1- Tehran Mayor: We Must Acknowledge People’s Right to Protest
2- Protest without Casualties: How Peaceful Protests Are Planned?
Hemayat:
1- Shamkhani: Enemy’s Planned Attack on Asalouyeh Facilities Foiled
Javan:
1- Government’s Gas Price Hikes Can Be Analysed Once Calm Restored
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Parliament to Impeach Interior Minister
2- Iran Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Drone Technology: Army
Kayhan:
1- Tehran Residents to Humiliate Trump, Pompeo Today
2- Heinous Statistics of Yemeni Children: 400,000 Children Die of Cholera!
3- First Phase of Trump Impeachment Over: 12 People Testify against Him
Mardom Salari:
1- Gas Price and Unbridled Inflation
2- Beirut Protesters Insist on Early Elections
3- Tehran Developing Its Nuclear Industry Gradually
Sazandegi:
1- End of Wilmots’ Time as Head Coach of Team Melli
2- Mission in Mesopotamia: Why Pence Visited Iraq in Unannounced Trip?
3- Victims of Gas in Government
* MPs Start Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers
Setareh Sobh:
1- Blade of Impeachment on Throats of Cabinet Members
Shargh:
1- Impeachment in Retaliation for Ignoring Parliament
* Agriculture Minister to Be Impeached Tuesday
* Interior Minister, Oil Minister Also on List of Impeachment
Siasat-e Rooz:
1- 12 Million Hungry People Souvenir of US Presence in Afghanistan