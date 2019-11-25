A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 25

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, November 25, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Judiciary Chief: I’m Opposed to Method of Rationing Gasoline

2- Iran-EU Talks on INSTEX to Continue in Coming Weeks

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Parliament Trying to Make Its Presence Felt

2- ICT Minister: Nothing Can Replace Access to International Internet

 

Ebtekar:

1- Heavy Shadow of Iran on Manama

2- Prisons Organization: Families of Detainees Can Visit Judicial Centres

 

Etemad:

1- Doctrine of Shock: Will Ivankovic Become Head Coach of Team Melli?

2- Rendezvous at Tehran’s Enqelab Square

 

Ettela’at:

1- Baghdad Protests US VP’s Abrupt Trip to Al-Anbar and Erbil

 

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran Mayor: We Must Acknowledge People’s Right to Protest

2- Protest without Casualties: How Peaceful Protests Are Planned?

 

Hemayat:

1- Shamkhani: Enemy’s Planned Attack on Asalouyeh Facilities Foiled

 

Javan:

1- Government’s Gas Price Hikes Can Be Analysed Once Calm Restored

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Parliament to Impeach Interior Minister

2- Iran Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Drone Technology: Army

 

Kayhan:

1- Tehran Residents to Humiliate Trump, Pompeo Today

2- Heinous Statistics of Yemeni Children: 400,000 Children Die of Cholera!

3- First Phase of Trump Impeachment Over: 12 People Testify against Him

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Gas Price and Unbridled Inflation

2- Beirut Protesters Insist on Early Elections

3- Tehran Developing Its Nuclear Industry Gradually

 

Sazandegi:

1- End of Wilmots’ Time as Head Coach of Team Melli

2- Mission in Mesopotamia: Why Pence Visited Iraq in Unannounced Trip?

3- Victims of Gas in Government

* MPs Start Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Blade of Impeachment on Throats of Cabinet Members

 

Shargh:

1- Impeachment in Retaliation for Ignoring Parliament

* Agriculture Minister to Be Impeached Tuesday

* Interior Minister, Oil Minister Also on List of Impeachment

 

Siasat-e Rooz:

1- 12 Million Hungry People Souvenir of US Presence in Afghanistan

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*