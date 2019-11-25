A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 25

Abrar:

1- Judiciary Chief: I’m Opposed to Method of Rationing Gasoline

2- Iran-EU Talks on INSTEX to Continue in Coming Weeks

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Parliament Trying to Make Its Presence Felt

2- ICT Minister: Nothing Can Replace Access to International Internet

Ebtekar:

1- Heavy Shadow of Iran on Manama

2- Prisons Organization: Families of Detainees Can Visit Judicial Centres

Etemad:

1- Doctrine of Shock: Will Ivankovic Become Head Coach of Team Melli?

2- Rendezvous at Tehran’s Enqelab Square

Ettela’at:

1- Baghdad Protests US VP’s Abrupt Trip to Al-Anbar and Erbil

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran Mayor: We Must Acknowledge People’s Right to Protest

2- Protest without Casualties: How Peaceful Protests Are Planned?

Hemayat:

1- Shamkhani: Enemy’s Planned Attack on Asalouyeh Facilities Foiled

Javan:

1- Government’s Gas Price Hikes Can Be Analysed Once Calm Restored

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Parliament to Impeach Interior Minister

2- Iran Achieves Self-Sufficiency in Drone Technology: Army

Kayhan:

1- Tehran Residents to Humiliate Trump, Pompeo Today

2- Heinous Statistics of Yemeni Children: 400,000 Children Die of Cholera!

3- First Phase of Trump Impeachment Over: 12 People Testify against Him

Mardom Salari:

1- Gas Price and Unbridled Inflation

2- Beirut Protesters Insist on Early Elections

3- Tehran Developing Its Nuclear Industry Gradually

Sazandegi:

1- End of Wilmots’ Time as Head Coach of Team Melli

2- Mission in Mesopotamia: Why Pence Visited Iraq in Unannounced Trip?

3- Victims of Gas in Government

* MPs Start Impeaching Interior, Oil Ministers

Setareh Sobh:

1- Blade of Impeachment on Throats of Cabinet Members

Shargh:

1- Impeachment in Retaliation for Ignoring Parliament

* Agriculture Minister to Be Impeached Tuesday

* Interior Minister, Oil Minister Also on List of Impeachment

Siasat-e Rooz:

1- 12 Million Hungry People Souvenir of US Presence in Afghanistan