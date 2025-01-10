Foreign PolicyMedia Wire

Spokesman: Iranian National, Child Exit Syria, to Return Home Soon

By IFP Media Wire

Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, announced that Ali Akbar Abotaleb Isfahani, an Iranian national recently shown in images of mistreatment by Syrian extremists circulating on social media, has left Syria and will soon return to Iran.

In an interview with Fars News Agency, Baqaei confirmed that necessary arrangements have been made for the return of the Iranian citizen and his child, adding that they are expected to arrive in the country shortly.

Ali Akbar Abotaleb Isfahani had traveled to Syria some time ago for a pilgrimage to holy sites but was unable to leave due to the security situation in the country.

Baqaei expressed gratitude to all parties involved in facilitating this humanitarian effort and reiterated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spares no effort in protecting Iranian nationals abroad.

