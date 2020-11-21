A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Sanctions Will Be Removed If Biden Wants So

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Democrats to Start with Removal of Food and Medicine Sanctions

2- Wave of Shutdown amid Horrific Surge in COVID-19

3- They Tried to Prevent Major Regional Transit Routes from Passing through Iran

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Denies Exchange of Message between Tehran, Washington

2- Fate of World’s Populists after Trump

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran, P4+1 Have the Political Motivation to Revive JCPOA

2- Trump Lovers Embarrassed in Iran [Editorial]

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Leader’s Military Aide: Iran Not to Negotiate with Anyone over Its Military Power

Iran Newspaper:

1- Two Vital Weeks to Contain Coronavirus Outbreak

2- IRGC Chief: Iran Not Geographically Bound in Defending Its Security, Vital Interests

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC to Navigate World Waters with Ocean-Going Warship

2- Europe Feels Pain after Iran’s Nuclear Fuel Injection

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Shahid Rudaki Warship Joins IRGC Navy Fleet

2- Coronavirus Totally Defeated in China

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Iran among 20 Leading Countries Involved in COVID-19 Vaccine Development

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Denies Claim Araqchi Contacted Biden

2- Trump Thinking of Taking Revenge against Biden

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus and Destruction of Salman’s Dreams

2- Americophobia or Delaying Negotiations (until 2021 Iran Elections) [Editorial]