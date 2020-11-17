A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- No Change in Iran’s Geographical Borders: Foreign Ministry

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Nowhere Safe for Terrorists in Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Two-Week Lockdown in 150 Cities, Towns as of Saturday

2- Opportunities and Threats Facing Tehran

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Don’t Make Coronavirus Outbreak Political

2- COVID-19 Vaccine Not to Be Released in Winter

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Wrong Signals Given to US Not Message of Iran Nation

2- Health Minister: Iranian Vaccine for COVID-19 to Undergo Human Trial

3- Difficulties of Implementing Travel Restriction without COVID-19 Test

Etemad Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Deaths Break Records Every Day

2- Beijing Waiting for Biden

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Lockdown and Ban on Travelling Inside 150 Cities Overnight

Iran Newspaper:

1- Tehran Prescription: Quarantine or Shutdown?

2- Rouhani: Our Top Priority Is to Protect Every Iranian Life

3- People Want Removal of Sanctions, Not Donations and Cash Subsidies: VP

Javan Newspaper:

1- Obama: 70 Million Votes for Each of Candidates Mean Strong Division in US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: US Constitution Broken

2- Velayati: Iran’s Principled Policy on Caucasus Is Based on Leader’s Stances

3- Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities, Infections Once Again at Record-High

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Former US President: America’s Rivals Are Witnessing Its Decline

2- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: Takfiri Forces Must Leave the Region

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Biden Vows to Put End to Eternal Wars

2- Judiciary Chief: Passage of Time Won’t Clear Charges against Terrorists

3- Five Iranian-Americans in Biden’s Transition Team

4- Challenges of Reviving JCPOA in Biden’s Time [Editorial]