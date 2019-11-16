A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 16

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- Netanyahu Slams EU for Refusing to Ban Iran
2- IRGC Chief: Enemy Knows Its Aircraft Carriers No Longer Safe

 

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: Israel’s Elimination Means True Owners of Palestine Can Choose Gov’t
2- Details of Financial Support for 18 Million Iranian Families

 

Ebtekar:
1- Lebanon on Line of Crisis
2- Iran Leader: Reason for Today’s Problems Is Weak Unity among Muslims
3- Zarif to India Today: ISIS Transferring Its Bases from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan

 

Etemad:
1- Iran Leader: Annihilation of Israel Doesn’t Mean Elimination of Jews
2- Mark Fitzpatrick: Washington Hopes EU Leaves JCPOA

 

Hemayat:
1- Iran Leader: US’ Main Weapon in Region Is Infiltration, Division
2- Child Killers Confused against Power of Resistance
* Israel Accepts Ceasefire in Gaza

 

Iran:
1- Why Gasoline Price Was Raised?
* Gas Money for Low-Income Iranians
2- Making Gas Subsidies Fair [Editorial by Government Spokesman]
3- Unprecedented Clemency: 32 Journalists, Students Pardoned by Leader

 

Javan:

1- Unprecedented Clemency Granted to 3552 Inmates, Including Those with Security Charges

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Israeli Media: Netanyahu Turned from ‘Man of Security’ into ‘Man of Failure’

 

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader: Infiltration into Sensitive Centres More Dangerous than Military Weapons

2- 50 Hours of Rocket Attacks Impose Ceasefire Imposed on Israel

* Netanyahu Accepts All Conditions of Islamic Jihad

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Can Go Beyond 20,000 SWU Enrichment Capacity

2- Iran’s Beiranvand among Nominees for AFC Man of Year

 

Resalat:

1- Midnight Shock: People Shocked by Tripled Gas Prices

2- Netanyahu in Sub-Zero Point!

 

Shargh:

1- Inmates with Security Charges Pardoned for First Time

   
   

