A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 16

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, November 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Netanyahu Slams EU for Refusing to Ban Iran
2- IRGC Chief: Enemy Knows Its Aircraft Carriers No Longer Safe
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: Israel’s Elimination Means True Owners of Palestine Can Choose Gov’t
2- Details of Financial Support for 18 Million Iranian Families
Ebtekar:
1- Lebanon on Line of Crisis
2- Iran Leader: Reason for Today’s Problems Is Weak Unity among Muslims
3- Zarif to India Today: ISIS Transferring Its Bases from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan
Etemad:
1- Iran Leader: Annihilation of Israel Doesn’t Mean Elimination of Jews
2- Mark Fitzpatrick: Washington Hopes EU Leaves JCPOA
Hemayat:
1- Iran Leader: US’ Main Weapon in Region Is Infiltration, Division
2- Child Killers Confused against Power of Resistance
* Israel Accepts Ceasefire in Gaza
Iran:
1- Why Gasoline Price Was Raised?
* Gas Money for Low-Income Iranians
2- Making Gas Subsidies Fair [Editorial by Government Spokesman]
3- Unprecedented Clemency: 32 Journalists, Students Pardoned by Leader
Javan:
1- Unprecedented Clemency Granted to 3552 Inmates, Including Those with Security Charges
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Israeli Media: Netanyahu Turned from ‘Man of Security’ into ‘Man of Failure’
Kayhan:
1- Iran Leader: Infiltration into Sensitive Centres More Dangerous than Military Weapons
2- 50 Hours of Rocket Attacks Impose Ceasefire Imposed on Israel
* Netanyahu Accepts All Conditions of Islamic Jihad
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Can Go Beyond 20,000 SWU Enrichment Capacity
2- Iran’s Beiranvand among Nominees for AFC Man of Year
Resalat:
1- Midnight Shock: People Shocked by Tripled Gas Prices
2- Netanyahu in Sub-Zero Point!
Shargh:
1- Inmates with Security Charges Pardoned for First Time