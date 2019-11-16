A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 16

Abrar:

1- Netanyahu Slams EU for Refusing to Ban Iran

2- IRGC Chief: Enemy Knows Its Aircraft Carriers No Longer Safe

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: Israel’s Elimination Means True Owners of Palestine Can Choose Gov’t

2- Details of Financial Support for 18 Million Iranian Families

Ebtekar:

1- Lebanon on Line of Crisis

2- Iran Leader: Reason for Today’s Problems Is Weak Unity among Muslims

3- Zarif to India Today: ISIS Transferring Its Bases from Iraq, Syria to Afghanistan

Etemad:

1- Iran Leader: Annihilation of Israel Doesn’t Mean Elimination of Jews

2- Mark Fitzpatrick: Washington Hopes EU Leaves JCPOA

Hemayat:

1- Iran Leader: US’ Main Weapon in Region Is Infiltration, Division

2- Child Killers Confused against Power of Resistance

* Israel Accepts Ceasefire in Gaza

Iran:

1- Why Gasoline Price Was Raised?

* Gas Money for Low-Income Iranians

2- Making Gas Subsidies Fair [Editorial by Government Spokesman]

3- Unprecedented Clemency: 32 Journalists, Students Pardoned by Leader

Javan:

1- Unprecedented Clemency Granted to 3552 Inmates, Including Those with Security Charges

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Israeli Media: Netanyahu Turned from ‘Man of Security’ into ‘Man of Failure’

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader: Infiltration into Sensitive Centres More Dangerous than Military Weapons

2- 50 Hours of Rocket Attacks Impose Ceasefire Imposed on Israel

* Netanyahu Accepts All Conditions of Islamic Jihad

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Can Go Beyond 20,000 SWU Enrichment Capacity

2- Iran’s Beiranvand among Nominees for AFC Man of Year

Resalat:

1- Midnight Shock: People Shocked by Tripled Gas Prices

2- Netanyahu in Sub-Zero Point!

Shargh:

1- Inmates with Security Charges Pardoned for First Time