A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran Envoy to London: NPT Currently Has No Benefit for Iran
2- Araqchi: UAE’s Reaction to Hormuz Peace Endeavour Was Better
3- Erdogan: Turkey Will Withdraw from Syria after Other Countries Do
Afkar:
1- AEOI Spokesman: We Have Capacity for 5, 20, and Even 60-Percent Enrichment
2- Iran Navy Ready to Respond to Any Threat
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iranian Beach Soccer Team’s Great Performance against Spain
* Iran Wins Dubai Beach Soccer Cup
Ebtekar:
1- Araqchi in Moscow: Full Implementation of JCPOA to Be Made Possible with Removal of Banking, Oil Sanctions
2- Army Chief: Doomed Drone Flying at Low Altitude
Etemad:
1- Danger of Populism for FATF
2- Fordow, Show of Power Deep Underground
3- Iran Returned Enrichment to Fordow 11 Years Earlier: Spokesman
Ettela’at:
1- Anasrullah: We’ll Give Crushing Response to Israel If It Show Stupidity
2- Spokesman: We Haven’t Created Any Limitation in IAEA Inspections
Hemayat:
1- Iran’s Upper Hand in Third UPR Meeting
* Iranian Delegation Defends Country’s Human Rights Situation in Geneva
Javan:
1- Leaving NPT among Options of JCPOA Government
2- US Elections Challenged by Poverty, Homelessness
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Enrichment Near Pre-JCPOA Era: Spokesman
* Iran Starts Building Second Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr
2- All Executive, Military Bodies Contributing to Quake Aid
Kayhan:
1- Official US Sources: Twitter Received Money from Bin Salman to Help Arrest Al Saud Critics
2- Iran Leader’s Message of Sympathy Conveyed to Quake-Hit Iranians
3- 10,000 Yellow Vest Protesters Arrested by French Police; 400 Sent to Prison
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran’s Atomic Might against US’ Psy-War
Tejarat:
1- Zarif: ECO Capacity Must Be Used for Regional Economic Integrity