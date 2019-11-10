A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 10

Fatemeh Askarieh
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- Iran Envoy to London: NPT Currently Has No Benefit for Iran
2- Araqchi: UAE’s Reaction to Hormuz Peace Endeavour Was Better
3- Erdogan: Turkey Will Withdraw from Syria after Other Countries Do

 

Afkar:
1- AEOI Spokesman: We Have Capacity for 5, 20, and Even 60-Percent Enrichment
2- Iran Navy Ready to Respond to Any Threat

 

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iranian Beach Soccer Team’s Great Performance against Spain
* Iran Wins Dubai Beach Soccer Cup

 

Ebtekar:
1- Araqchi in Moscow: Full Implementation of JCPOA to Be Made Possible with Removal of Banking, Oil Sanctions
2- Army Chief: Doomed Drone Flying at Low Altitude

 

Etemad:
1- Danger of Populism for FATF
2- Fordow, Show of Power Deep Underground
3- Iran Returned Enrichment to Fordow 11 Years Earlier: Spokesman

 

Ettela’at:
1- Anasrullah: We’ll Give Crushing Response to Israel If It Show Stupidity
2- Spokesman: We Haven’t Created Any Limitation in IAEA Inspections

 

Hemayat:
1- Iran’s Upper Hand in Third UPR Meeting
* Iranian Delegation Defends Country’s Human Rights Situation in Geneva

 

Javan:
1- Leaving NPT among Options of JCPOA Government
2- US Elections Challenged by Poverty, Homelessness

 

Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Enrichment Near Pre-JCPOA Era: Spokesman
* Iran Starts Building Second Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr
2- All Executive, Military Bodies Contributing to Quake Aid

 

Kayhan:
1- Official US Sources: Twitter Received Money from Bin Salman to Help Arrest Al Saud Critics
2- Iran Leader’s Message of Sympathy Conveyed to Quake-Hit Iranians
3- 10,000 Yellow Vest Protesters Arrested by French Police; 400 Sent to Prison

 

Mardom Salari:
1- Iran’s Atomic Might against US’ Psy-War

 

Tejarat:
1- Zarif: ECO Capacity Must Be Used for Regional Economic Integrity

   
   

