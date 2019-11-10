A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 10

Abrar:

1- Iran Envoy to London: NPT Currently Has No Benefit for Iran

2- Araqchi: UAE’s Reaction to Hormuz Peace Endeavour Was Better

3- Erdogan: Turkey Will Withdraw from Syria after Other Countries Do

Afkar:

1- AEOI Spokesman: We Have Capacity for 5, 20, and Even 60-Percent Enrichment

2- Iran Navy Ready to Respond to Any Threat

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Beach Soccer Team’s Great Performance against Spain

* Iran Wins Dubai Beach Soccer Cup

Ebtekar:

1- Araqchi in Moscow: Full Implementation of JCPOA to Be Made Possible with Removal of Banking, Oil Sanctions

2- Army Chief: Doomed Drone Flying at Low Altitude

Etemad:

1- Danger of Populism for FATF

2- Fordow, Show of Power Deep Underground

3- Iran Returned Enrichment to Fordow 11 Years Earlier: Spokesman

Ettela’at:

1- Anasrullah: We’ll Give Crushing Response to Israel If It Show Stupidity

2- Spokesman: We Haven’t Created Any Limitation in IAEA Inspections

Hemayat:

1- Iran’s Upper Hand in Third UPR Meeting

* Iranian Delegation Defends Country’s Human Rights Situation in Geneva

Javan:

1- Leaving NPT among Options of JCPOA Government

2- US Elections Challenged by Poverty, Homelessness

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Enrichment Near Pre-JCPOA Era: Spokesman

* Iran Starts Building Second Nuclear Power Plant in Bushehr

2- All Executive, Military Bodies Contributing to Quake Aid

Kayhan:

1- Official US Sources: Twitter Received Money from Bin Salman to Help Arrest Al Saud Critics

2- Iran Leader’s Message of Sympathy Conveyed to Quake-Hit Iranians

3- 10,000 Yellow Vest Protesters Arrested by French Police; 400 Sent to Prison

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran’s Atomic Might against US’ Psy-War

Tejarat:

1- Zarif: ECO Capacity Must Be Used for Regional Economic Integrity