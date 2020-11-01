A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- A Comparison: Should Izmir Quake Hit Tehran

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Impact of US Elections on Foreign Policy

2- Why Did Ahmadinejad Take Money to US and Have It Frozen?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: New COVID-19 Restrictions to Be Imposed in 25 Provinces, 46 Counties

2- Trump, Biden Have Fierce Competition over Central States

3- 804 Wounded, Over 24 Killed by Turkey Quake

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Finally Consents to Stricter Restrictions in Tehran

2- Al-Ahwaziya Ringleader Third Hunt of Iranian Security Forces

3- China’s Growing Military Power Biggest Challenge to New US Gov’t

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Macron Backs Off: I Understand Muslims’ Sentiments

2- Araqchi: We’re Waiting for Other Countries’ Idea about Iran’s Karabakh Initiative

Iran Newspaper:

1- National Mobilization against Coronavirus

2- End the War: Iran Sends Two Messages to End Karabakh Conflict

Javan Newspaper:

1- People Building Entrenchments against American Democracy!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Don’t Make People’s Livelihood Dependent on Trump/Biden Election

2- Pressures on France Worked: Macron Says Caricatures Had Nothing to Do with His Gov’t

3- Velayati: French President Follows Zionists

4- Amir-Abdollahian: World Will Soon Witness Withdrawal of US Forces from Region

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- World Once Again Moving toward Quarantine

2- Domino of Hunting Top Criminals: After Rigi, Zam, Sharmahd, Now Al-Ahwaziya Ringleader Arrested

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Difficult Path to Victory

2- Imran Khan: Iran-Saudi War to Be a Disaster

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- The President Who Had Vowed Not to Back Off Finally Backs Off

* Macron: I Don’t Approve of Offensive Cartoons

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Economy after US Elections

2- Araqchi: Iran, Turkey Have Undeniable Roles in Regional Peace, Stability

3- COVID-19 Restrictions to Expand as of Wednesday