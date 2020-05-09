A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- World Welcomes Iraq Parliament’s Approval of Al-Kadhimi’s Cabinet

2- US, Russia to Resume Strategic Talks Soon

3- US’ Patriot Systems Removed from Saudi as Tension with Iran Eases

4- US Sanctions on Syria Extended

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Historic Devaluation of Turkish Lyra Ahead of 100th Anniversary

2- Trump Vetoes Iran War Powers Resolution: Blank Check for War

3- 55-Percent Decrease in Airlines’ Revenues

* 60-Percent Drop in Revenues of Hotels in Mideast

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Al-Kadhimi’s Difficult Year: How’s Prospect for Formation of New Iraq Gov’t

2- Iran Developing Its Copper Industry in Line with Global Economy

Etemad Newspaper:

1- End of Deadlock: Al-Kadhimi Becomes New PM of Iraq

2- Tehran’s Most Dangerous Fault Activated after 195 Years

* Sanctions Prevent Iran from Accessing Seismological Equipment

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US Must End Its Abject Unilateralism: Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Pulse of JCPOA in Hands of Moscow, Beijing

* Trump’s Difficult Job at UNSC Meeting against Iran

2- China, US Trade Officials Reach Agreement

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- UN Chief Calls for Refraining from Attacks on Muslims on Pretext of Corona

2- US, Europe, Arab League Support Al-Kadhimi’s Cabinet

3- US Extends Iraq’s Waivers for Import of Power from Iran for 4 Months

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Stops Importing Mask, Disinfectant, Starts Exporting COVID-19 Kits

2- Saudi Jet Fighters Bomb Yemeni People 800 Times in One Month

3- Expulsion of US Forces on Agenda of New Iraqi PM

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Political Deadlock in Baghdad Ends for Now

2- Corona Fever, Earthquake Shivering: A Report from Tehran

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- End of Political Vacuum in Iraq: Al-Kadhimi and Cabinet Get Vote of Confidence

2- Night of Fear: Tehran Residents Once Again Frightened by Mid-Night Earthquake

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran President Inaugurates Four National Copper Industry Projects

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Kadhimi Officially Becomes Iraq’s Prime Minister: New Gov’t Starts Its Work