Old man dead in stabbing attack in Israel’s Haifa

The attack took place at a bus station on Monday, Israeli police said, adding that the suspected assailant was killed.

“Paramedics and EMTs have pronounced the death of a man around 70 years old and are providing medical treatment to and evacuating four injured individuals,” Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said.

It added a man and a woman, both aged about 30 years, as well as a 15-year-old boy, were seriously injured.

Earlier, Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries.

It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, whose identity was not immediately known.

The attack came as negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas over Gaza’s ceasefire stalled after the deal’s first phase ended over the weekend.

On Sunday, Israel blocked the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a disagreement with Hamas over extending the ceasefire agreement.