A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian Tankers Arriving in Venezuela One by One

2- Preparing Grounds for Full Removal of Ali Larijani from Politics

* Conservatives Targeting Ali Larijani after Defaming Amoli Larijani at End of His Term as Judiciary Chief

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Failure of Sanctions; Long-Term Friendships

* Maduro: Thank You Iran

2- Economic Analyst: IMF Not after Reinforcing Nations

3- Top Religious Authorities Praise Ali Larijani’s 12-Year Services

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- China Starts Threatening US

2- Fortune Docks at Venezuela’s El Palito Port

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Bypassing US Sanctions at Washington’s Backyard

2- China Threatens to Retaliate US Measures

* Washington, Beijing Continue War of Words over Hong Kong Developments

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Five Iranian Tankers Sail into Venezuelan Waters Before Eyes of US Navy

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Second Iranian Tanker in Venezuelan Waters

2- Rouhani to Emir of Qatar: We Hope Americans Wouldn’t Make Mistake on Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Why Iranian Tankers Safely Arrive in Venezuela [Editorial]

2- Failure of Sanctions at Caribbean Sea

3- Rouhani: We Already Extend Our Hand of Friendship to Parliament

Javan Newspaper:

1- Iran Tankers Show Off Their Power to US

2- Anchor of Power in Remote Seas [Editorial]

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Humiliating US in Caribbean: Iranian Tankers Safely Arrive Venezuela

2- Time Has Come for End of US Presence in Region

3- IRGC Aerospace Chief: We’re at Highest Defensive Level

4- Glorious Eid al-Fitr Prayers Held Across Iran

5- Holy Shrines Opened to Believers

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Humiliating US in El Palito

* What Analysts Say about Arrival of Iran Tankers in Venezuela Despite US Threat

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Bypassing Sanctions Using Train of Tankers

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Years of Thirst in Iran’s Khuzestan

* Water Crisis Sparks Protest

* Rouhani Orders Energy Minister, Provincial Governor to Immediately Provide Drinking Water

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Will Zarif Run for 2021 Presidential Elections?

2- Why COVID-19 Fatalities Are Decreasing While Infections Are Growing?