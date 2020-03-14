A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, March 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Iran to Clear Streets in Next 24 Hours
2- Iran Leader Orders Chief of Staff of Armed Forces on Corona Battle
3- UN Chief: We’ll Help Iran Fight against Coronavirus
4- US Extends Emergency Situation against Iran
5- Japan Provides Iran with 2.5-Billion-Yen Aid for COVID-19 Fight
Arman-e Melli:
1- Armed Forces Finally Get in: Clearing Cities Will Start in 24 Hours
2- Iran Asks for Loan from IMF after 57 Years
Ebtekar:
1- Armed Forces to Clear Streets
* Iran Leader Calls on Armed Forces to Form Medical Base
2- Encourage People to Stay Home: Rouhani Issues Orders to 4 Governors-General
3- US Must Immediately End Its Economic Terrorism against Iran: Zarif to UN Chief
Etemad:
1- US’ Blind Missile Attacks in Iraq Kill One Civilian, Several Iraqi Police Forces, Soldiers: Revenge from Iraqi People
2- Iran Fighting Coronavirus with Its Hands Tied: Zarif Scolds World’s Inaction
Ettela’at:
1- US Launches Terrorist Airstrikes against Iraqi Resistance Positions
2- Iran Asks for $5 Billion Loan from IMF for Fight against Coronavirus
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Use of Armed Forces in Fight against Corona
2- Most Advanced Technologies Used to Eradicate COVID-19 in Iran
Kayhan:
1- We’ll Use All Means against US Troops: Iraqi Resistance
2- Latest Disinfectant Facilities of Army, IRGC Unveiled
3- Zarif Stresses Need for Removal of US’ Unilateral Sanctions for Fight against Corona
Shargh:
1- Iran Finally Accepts Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box Data Be Extracted in Ukraine