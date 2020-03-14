A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

Abrar:

1- Iran to Clear Streets in Next 24 Hours

2- Iran Leader Orders Chief of Staff of Armed Forces on Corona Battle

3- UN Chief: We’ll Help Iran Fight against Coronavirus

4- US Extends Emergency Situation against Iran

5- Japan Provides Iran with 2.5-Billion-Yen Aid for COVID-19 Fight

Arman-e Melli:

1- Armed Forces Finally Get in: Clearing Cities Will Start in 24 Hours

2- Iran Asks for Loan from IMF after 57 Years

Ebtekar:

1- Armed Forces to Clear Streets

* Iran Leader Calls on Armed Forces to Form Medical Base

2- Encourage People to Stay Home: Rouhani Issues Orders to 4 Governors-General

3- US Must Immediately End Its Economic Terrorism against Iran: Zarif to UN Chief

Etemad:

1- US’ Blind Missile Attacks in Iraq Kill One Civilian, Several Iraqi Police Forces, Soldiers: Revenge from Iraqi People

2- Iran Fighting Coronavirus with Its Hands Tied: Zarif Scolds World’s Inaction

Ettela’at:

1- US Launches Terrorist Airstrikes against Iraqi Resistance Positions

2- Iran Asks for $5 Billion Loan from IMF for Fight against Coronavirus

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Use of Armed Forces in Fight against Corona

2- Most Advanced Technologies Used to Eradicate COVID-19 in Iran

Kayhan:

1- We’ll Use All Means against US Troops: Iraqi Resistance

2- Latest Disinfectant Facilities of Army, IRGC Unveiled

3- Zarif Stresses Need for Removal of US’ Unilateral Sanctions for Fight against Corona

Shargh:

1- Iran Finally Accepts Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box Data Be Extracted in Ukraine