A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, March 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Analyst: Russia, Turkey on Verge of All-Out War in Syria
Afkar:
1- No Cover-Up of Facts about Those Infected by Coronavirus
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- State TV Turns into School for Students
2- Iranian Businesses Hit by Coronavirus ahead of Nowruz
Ebtekar:
1- Peace in Afghanistan after Series of Events
* What Consequences Will US-Taliban Deal Have?
Etemad:
1- First Shaky Step towards Peace: US Vows to Leave Afghanistan in 2 Years
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani to Qatari Emir: World Must Unite against Coronavirus
2- Fox News: Trump Will Lose Elections to Sanders in November
Iran:
1- Taking Shelter at Home
* VOD Services Become Free for Subscribers until End of Year
* Working Hours Decreased in Tehran, Other Cities
2- Iran Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit on Idlib: Rouhani Tells Erdogan, Putin
Javan:
1- Coronavirus Diagnosis Kit to Be Mass Produced; Iranian Vaccine in Lab
2- US Takes Photo This Time with Taliban
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iranian Spokesman in Reaction to Israeli Threats: Any Move against Iran Will Lead to Crushing Response
2- Hygiene, Medical Operations Develop to Control Coronavirus
Kayhan:
1- Latest Political, Economic Consequences of COVID-19 on US, Other Countries
2- Rai al-Youm: Trump’s Policy against Iran among Reasons for Failure of Reformists in Parliamentary Votes
Sazandegi:
1- Coronavirus Arrives in US: Washington, California Infected
Setareh Sobh:
1- World Surrounded by Coronavirus
* WHO: Danger at ‘Very High’ Level
Shahrvand:
1- Global Threat of Coronavirus at Highest Level
2- Judiciary Chief: Pre-emptive Measures to Be Taken in Prisons to Prevent Spread of Corona
Shargh:
1- Pompeo: I’ve Provided Explanations about Iran 70 Times!
* Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Coronavirus in Iran Bring Congress Session to Tension