A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 1

Abrar:

1- Analyst: Russia, Turkey on Verge of All-Out War in Syria

Afkar:

1- No Cover-Up of Facts about Those Infected by Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- State TV Turns into School for Students

2- Iranian Businesses Hit by Coronavirus ahead of Nowruz

Ebtekar:

1- Peace in Afghanistan after Series of Events

* What Consequences Will US-Taliban Deal Have?

Etemad:

1- First Shaky Step towards Peace: US Vows to Leave Afghanistan in 2 Years

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani to Qatari Emir: World Must Unite against Coronavirus

2- Fox News: Trump Will Lose Elections to Sanders in November

Iran:

1- Taking Shelter at Home

* VOD Services Become Free for Subscribers until End of Year

* Working Hours Decreased in Tehran, Other Cities

2- Iran Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit on Idlib: Rouhani Tells Erdogan, Putin

Javan:

1- Coronavirus Diagnosis Kit to Be Mass Produced; Iranian Vaccine in Lab

2- US Takes Photo This Time with Taliban

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iranian Spokesman in Reaction to Israeli Threats: Any Move against Iran Will Lead to Crushing Response

2- Hygiene, Medical Operations Develop to Control Coronavirus

Kayhan:

1- Latest Political, Economic Consequences of COVID-19 on US, Other Countries

2- Rai al-Youm: Trump’s Policy against Iran among Reasons for Failure of Reformists in Parliamentary Votes

Sazandegi:

1- Coronavirus Arrives in US: Washington, California Infected

Setareh Sobh:

1- World Surrounded by Coronavirus

* WHO: Danger at ‘Very High’ Level

Shahrvand:

1- Global Threat of Coronavirus at Highest Level

2- Judiciary Chief: Pre-emptive Measures to Be Taken in Prisons to Prevent Spread of Corona

Shargh:

1- Pompeo: I’ve Provided Explanations about Iran 70 Times!

* Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Coronavirus in Iran Bring Congress Session to Tension