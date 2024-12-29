Iran sympathizes with Thailand, South Korea over plane crash

On Sunday, Baqaei expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a South Korean passenger plane during its landing at Muan International Airport.

He conveyed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand, especially the families of the victims.

The spokesperson also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in this tragic incident.

A South Korean Boeing 737 veered off the runway upon landing at Muan Airport, collided with the airport fence, and caught fire. Of the 181 people on board, 179 were killed and two were injured.