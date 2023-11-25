Saturday, November 25, 2023
Iran confirms mediation for release of Thai nationals by Hamas

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has confirmed reports that Tehran mediated the release of Thai hostages by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Kanaani said Iran began its efforts to secure the release of the Thai nationals one week after the Zionist regime waged a war on Gaza and following contacts by the Thai officials and a meeting between the Thai foreign minister and Iran’s top diplomat in Doha.

He added that Iran gave a list of the Thai nationals to Hamas so the resistance movement would release them on humanitarian grounds.

Kanaani noted that Hamas decided to free the hostages during the ceasefire.

On Friday, media outlets in the region reported that the Thai people were freed following mediation by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hamas captured the Thai nationals along with many Israelis in occupied Palestine during the resistance group’s blitzkrieg attack on October 7.

