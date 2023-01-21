Expert: Anti-Iran comments by China, Iraq and S Korea show they ignore Iran’s interests  

Hassan Beheshtipour was referring to the statements of the high-ranking officials of China, South Korea and Iraq about Iran.

He told Entekhab news outlet the remarks of the officials indicate that they wrongly think Iran’s position is weak and they want to support the international campaign against Tehran.

Beheshtipour said Iran thinks its position is not weak but the foreign countries believe otherwise and that’s why they are ignoring Iran’s national interests and say what is at odds with Tehran’s interests.

Chinese and Iraqi officials recently used the fake phrase Arabian Gulf to refer to the Persian Gulf.

South Korea’s president also made some direct anti-Iran remarks during a visit to the United Arab Emirates and described Tehran as the UAE’s enemy.