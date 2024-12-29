WFP: 2mn in Gaza remain without food, shelter, water

In a statement shared on the WFP’s X account, the agency highlighted the immense challenges faced in delivering life-saving aid in Gaza, saying, “Despite our best efforts to provide life-saving aid, it is impossible to meet people’s needs in the current scenario of conflict, insecurity and restrictions.”

The WFP emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, stating that it has come “too late” for the people of Gaza, with daily life completely disrupted.

“Life is on pause for over 2 million people without access to food, water, shelter,” the organization added.

The WFP said that international aid organisations were unable to access the besieged Strip and deliver aid for millions of Palestinians in Gaza.

The programme also reiterated its call for a ceasefire, stressing it was “long overdue”.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5, allegedly to prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel has killed nearly 45,500 victims in Gaza, leaving the enclave in ruins.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.