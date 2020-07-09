A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, July 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 12,000

2- WHO: We Are Yet to Reach Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak

3- New Era of Sanctions ‘Special’: Iran First VP

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Mousavi: Claims about 25-Year Deal with China Don’t Even Merit a Denial

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Message of Friendship to Former Rivals

* Rouhani: We Seek Close Ties with Other Branches of Power

2- China’s Role in US Political System: Who Will Beijing Support in Nov. Elections?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Eyeing Export of 8.5 Million Barrels of Oil

* Will Iran’s Oil Output Change after Deal with China?

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s No Time for Political Fights Now

2- US Officially Withdraws from WHO

3- Nasrallah: US Had Better Not Waste Its Time; Hezbollah Won’t Give Up

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani’s Chief of Staff: Efforts Underway to Destroy Iran-China Ties

2- No Time for Political Infighting: Rouhani

3- Government of Withdrawals: Trump Takes US Out of WHO

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- US’ Operation to Revive ISIS: Trump Seeking to Reproduce Terror Groups in Iraq, Syria

Javan Newspaper:

1- Nasrallah Declares Economic Jihad on Anniv. of 33-Day War

2- Tehran on Verge of Full Lockdown

* Health Minister: If We’re Defeated by COVID-19, It’s Because of Sanctions-Hit Economy

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- President Defends Foreign Ministry’s Performance

2- Lebanese Protest at US General’s Trip to Beirut

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran-China Cooperation Deal Outrages US Even Before Being Implemented

2- Coronavirus Hits Japan Economy: 780 Companies Go Bankrupt

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- US Withdrawal from WHO in Protest at Its Cooperation with China

Shargh Newspaper:

1- They Try to Disrupt Iran’s Ties with China, Russia: Vaezi

2- Risks of a Deal: Will China Repeat Its Trick of Possessing Major Ports of the World in Deal with Iran?

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- You’re Free to Swear: US Election Campaigns Turn into Scene for Swear Words by Candidates