A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Record of Death Broken: 200 Die of COVID-19

2- Iran Parliament Treated Zarif Like Foreign Minister of Enemy State: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Alert: Deadliest Day!

* 200 Die of Coronavirus in One Day: Health Minister

2- Iran’s Forex Problems Caused by Failure to Adopt FATF: Ex-MP

3- Iran Is Not Kenya or Sri Lanka (to Be Colonized by China) [Editorial]

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Highlights of Long-Term Deal with China: 3 Officials Explain

2- Once Upon Day Ennio Morricone

3- Israel’s Rules of Engagement with Iran, and Tehran’s Possible Response

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Hot Fever of Coronavirus: 200 Die in 24 Hours

2- Ahmadinejad Send Letters to Bin Salman, Houthi Leaders, Guterres on End of Yemen War: Source

2- Trump Finally Reaches New Deal: Canada PM Declines Invitation to White House

Iran Newspaper:

1- Soleimani Assassination Violation of UN Charter: UN Expert

2- War on Coronavirus Needs Wearing Mask: Experts Warn

3- There’s Nothing to Hide about Iran-China Deal: Spokesman

Javan Newspaper:

1- Negligence Leads to Surging COVID-19 Deaths in Iran

2- Turning Iraq into Lebanon in Order to Disarm Hashd al-Sha’abi

3- Hamas: We’re Not Alone against Israel, US with Iran’s Message

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- UN: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Was Violation of Int’l Law

2- ISIS’ Killing of Iraqi Expert Globally Condemned

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Return of COVID-19 Restrictions Necessary

2- US in the Path to Collapse Just Like USSR: Princeton Professor

3- Assassination of Iraqi Expert ‘Suspicious’

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Soleimani’s Killing ‘Violation of UN Charter’: Rapporteur



Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Relentless Invasion of Death: 200 Die in One Day