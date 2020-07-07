A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iranian Nurse: My Colleagues Don’t Feel Well Emotionally

2- 239 Scientists to WHO: Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted through Air

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader to Hamas Chief: Tehran Will Spare No Effort to Support Innocent People of Palestine

Ebtekar Newspaper

1- Social Campaign Invites People to Wear Mask

* How People React to Obligation of Wearing Face Mask

2- Europe Turning Eastward: Has China Replaced US in Europe’s Strategic Ties?

3- Parliament’s Challenge with Government [Editorial]

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: We Have to Defend Ourselves Even against Iranian Friends

Iran Newspaper:

1- Vaezi: Iran Welcomes Expansion of Cooperation with Venezuela

2- Coronavirus Deaths in Tehran Break Records

3- Date of Reopening Schools May Change If Pandemic Worsens

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus’ Second Attack on Iran’s Economy

2- Comedy of Horror in COVID-19 Queues: What’s Going on in COVID-19 Testing Labs?

Javan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Defeats Hospital Beds!

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US’ Independence Day Celebrations Kill 34

2- Egypt, UAE, Saudi: Three Traitors Who Endorsed Israel’s Annexation Plan

3- Russia’s Envoy to IAEA: Moscow Opposed to Triggering Dispute Mechanism for JCPOA Dispute Resolution

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief, Central Bank Governor Warn Those Who Disrupt Forex Market

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Treatment of Zarif Widely Covered by World Media

2- Araqchi: Iran’s Nuclear Case May Be Taken to UN Security Council

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: We’ll Reprimand Officials Who Fail to Fulfil Their Duties