A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 30

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Waiting for South Korea’s Tangible Moves: Spokesman

2- Russia Accused of Spreading Fake Information about Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Condemns Behaviours of ‘Racist US Regime’s Gov’t’, Voices Support for People’s Movement

2- Jump in Iran’s Petchem Production: Vision 2041

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US Warplanes’ Move Act of Terrorism

2- Hajj Display of Power against the Arrogant: Iran Leader

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- We Condemn US’ Racist Behaviours: Leader

2- Iran’s Deal with China to Ease US Pressure: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Goods Needed by People Available in Abundance: Rouhani

2- Don’t Underestimate Trump: He May Win Re-election for 6 Reasons

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Don’t Be Hostage of American Politicians: Chinese FM to French Counterpart

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Hajj Drill of Power against Epicentre of Corruption, Cruelty, Banditry: Iran Leader

2- Houthi Official: Attack on Lebanon’s Hezbollah Attack on Resistance

3- IRGC Fires Ballistic Missile from Underground in ‘Great Prophet’ Drills

Iran Newspaper:

1- Unity Is What Islamic Ummah Needs: Iran Leader

2- Health Minister: Iran Will Both Mourn Imam Hussein, Protect Citizens’ Lives against Virus

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Stresses Need for Muslim Unity against US, Israel

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Sana’a: We’ll Hit Areas Deep into Israel with Missiles

* Yemen Strongly Supports Nasrallah

2- Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles from Underground for 1st Time in World

3- Health Minister: We Want to Introduce Great Model to World by Holding Muharram Ceremonies

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Playing with US Nerves: Fox News Reports from IRGC Drills

2- Ballistic Missiles Fired from Underground for 1st Time in World

3- Most Different Hajj: Pilgrims to Wear Nano-Clothes

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran: We Have Had Enough of South Korean Promises

2- IRGC Aerospace: Ballistic Missiles Fired from Underground for 1st Time