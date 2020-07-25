A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 25

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, July 25, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Deputy FM: We Should Wait for Details of Iran-China Deal

2- Iran, Russia Seriously Resolved to Sign Long-Term Cooperation Deal: Envoy

3- Iran Files Complaint at ICAO over US Jet Fighters’ Harassment

4- Ukraine: Black Boxes of Ukrainian Plane Successfully Decoded

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Envoy to China: Dirty Face of US Politics Revealed

2- Iran’s Border Police Chief: Security at Highest Level

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- South Korea Trying to Appease US

2- Why Doesn’t Turkey Reopen Aerial Borders with Iran?

3- Tehran-Washington Tension Now in Air

* Two Jet Fighters Harass Iranian Airliner over Syrian Airspace

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Biden Checks Trump in Chess of US Elections

2- First Friday Prayers Held in Hagia Sophia Mosque of Istanbul Nearly after One Century

3- Rouhani Says University Entrance Exams, Muharram Mourning Ceremonies Will Be Held Regardless of Coronavirus

4- Mahan Air Flight Dives to Evade F-15 Threat

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Reaction to US Warplanes’ Act of Terrorism

* Zarif: We Should Stop Outlaws Before Disaster

2- US Democrat Party: We’ll Return to JCPOA and End Policy of Regime Change

Iran Newspaper:

1- We’ll Remain Self-Sufficient in Production of Strategic Products Like Wheat

2- American Terrorism in Sky: Iran Lodges Complaint at ICAO

3- Friday Prayers at Hagia Sophia after 86 Years

Javan Newspaper:

1- Pompeo: China Will Change Us If We Fail to Change Them

* US Secretary of State Declares End of Interaction with China

2- American Terrorism in Pursuit of Passenger Plane

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- US Piracy in the Air

2- Trump Orders Deployment of Border Guard Forces in Cities

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Harassment of Iranian Passenger Plane Proof of US Desperation

* US Warplanes’ Harassment Shouldn’t Go Unanswered

2- Netanyahu Asks for Russia’s Help for Fear of Hezbollah Revenge

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Representatives of Six Countries Discuss Reasons for Ukrainian Plane Crash

2- Hidden Aspects of Harassment of Mahan Air Flight

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Harassment in the Air: Mahan Air Intercepted by Two US Jet Fighters as Tensions Rise

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Protest against Harassment: Iran Lodges Complaint at ICAO over US Jet Fighters’ Dangerous Move

2- Rouhani: Mourning Ceremonies of Muharram to Be Held While Observing Protocols