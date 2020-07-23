A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, July 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran Expects Iraq to Pursue Expulsion of US Forces: Leader

2- Iran, Russia Agree on Signing Long-Term Deal: Zarif

3- Tehran Prosecutor’s Office: Judge Mansouri’s Body Repatriated

4- Pompeo: E3 Supports US’ Position on Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Wants Independent Iraq, but US Is Opposed to Strong Iraq: Leader

2- Bin Salman, Unreliable and Illegitimate Crown Prince: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Judge Mansouri’s Body Transferred to Iran: Will Mystery of Romania Murder Be Resolved?

2- Strategic Consequences of Iran-China Deal: Iran’s Economy to Thrive with This Deal

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Report on Talks with Russia, Deal with China

* Iran Won’t Give One Inch of Its Territory to Any Foreigner

2- Health Ministry Opposed to Holding Second Round of Parliamentary Elections

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iraqi PM’s Visit to Tehran, His Meeting with Iran Leader Widely Covered by World Media

2- Rouhani Says Return of Iran’s Forex Revenues Blocked Abroad Will Restore Balance to Market

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: All Phases of Deal with China Transparent

* Iran-Russia Long-Term Strategic Deal Updated

2- Anti-Racism Protests Resume in Portland, US

Iran Newspaper:

1- Long-Term Deals: From China and Iraq to Afghanistan and Russia

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Promises Balance in Forex Market Next Week

2- Washington Post: US’ Maximum Pressure Policy Moved Iran Towards China

3- Iran, Russia Agree on Reaching Long-Term Deal

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Former Mossad Chief: Israel Cannot Do Anything Against Iran

2- Former Pentagon Chief: US Has Been Defeated by Iran in All Fields

3- Rouhani: Iran in Talks with 3 Countries over Frozen Forex Revenues

4- Iranian Vaccine for Corona Successfully Tested

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- The Body Is Here: Romania Sends Back Judge Mansouri’s Body to Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Barriers Keeping Al-Kadhimi from Creating Balance between Iran, Rivals [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Gen. Soleimani’s Case Must Be Pursued Seriously: Qalibaf to Iraqi PM

2- Iranian Vaccine for Corona

* Preliminary Tests Successfully Passed: Health Minister