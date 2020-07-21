A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Strong Ties with All Iraqis Cornerstone of Iran’s Politics

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Consequences of Forex Rate Fluctuations in Iran

* Decreased Exports, Increased Costs of Imports

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Rioting Is Judiciary’s Red Line

2- Trump Playing in Extra Time

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Use Opportunity of Border Reopenings after Coronavirus

2- Oil Minister: No Foreign Company Signs Deal with Iran

3- Data Extraction from Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box Kicked Off in Paris

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Decoding the Mysterious Flight Begins

2- What Was Missed amid Fuss Made about Iran-China Deal

* A Look at Incorrect Assumptions

3- Iran’s Former Envoy to Beijing: What’s Wrong with China? Just Think Its Name Is US

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Increased COVID-19 Infection among Iranian Children

Iran Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: I’ll Continue Negotiations Because of National Interests

2- Rouhani’s Chief of Staff: Even US Allies Sick and Tired of Its Addiction to Sanctions

3- Iran-Iraq Ties Successful Model for Regional Relations

Jame Jam:

1- Hardworking Editor-in-Chief of Jame Jam Dies of Coronavirus

Javan Newspaper:

1- Cyber-Revenge from Zionist Regime

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Dollar Rate Down by IRR 34,000; Gold Coin Price Also Down by IRR 8 Million

2- Iran-Iraq Alliance, Cornerstone for Future of Region

3- IRGC Chief Unveils Laser-Guided Missile System

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden Getting More Popular at Time of Trump’s Decline

2- Baghdad Looking for Tehran-Riyadh Interaction

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief: Protests Must Be Heard and Dealt with Logically

2- Iran-China Deal: From What Position?