A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, July 18, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Transfer Sea Water to Central Iran!

2- Araqchi: Taliban Is a Reality in Afghanistan

3- Iran Urges UN’s Intervention to Save Civilian Lives in Yemen

4- Iran Ready to Host Intra-Afghan Talks: Afghan Top Diplomat

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Secret behind China’s Economic Growth in Year of Decline

* White House Crosses China’s Red Lines

2- US-China Tension and Trump’s Policies [Editorial]

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- We Won’t Give One Inch of Iranian Territories to China: Zarif

2- No Hegemony in Iran-China Agreement [Editorial]

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Calls on Russia to Counter US’ Move to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

2- Iran Warns South Korea over Frozen Funds

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Tension, Protest in Several Iranian Cities

* Mashhad, Behbahan, Shiraz Scene of Public Gatherings in Recent Days

2- One Step to Summoning Rouhani: 196 MPs to Question President

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Putin: Russia to Support Iran’s Position at Int’l Bodies

2- Cyberattack on Israeli Irrigation Facilities

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani, Putin Hold 45-Minute Phone Conversation

2- 48 Borders, Border Markets Active for Trade with Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Seoul Must End Its Rogue Behaviour, Tehran Warns

2- Moscow: US Training Terrorists in al-Tanf

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- 18 National Water, Power Projects Opened by President in Hormozgan

2- New COVID-19 Restrictions in Tehran as of Today

3- Beijing: We’ll Reciprocate US Bullying

4- WHO: Countries that Lifted COVID-19 Restrictions Hastily Are Seeing Return of Virus

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Two Basij Members Martyred in Iran’s Kurdistan: Terrorists Don’t Even Tolerate Aid Delivery to Deprived People

2- Huge Explosion in World’s Biggest Steel Factory in US

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Russian Twitter Attack? Major Democrat Twitter Handles Hacked

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Consequences of EASA’s Warning over Safety of Iran’s Airspace