A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Be Careful! COVID-19 Is Expensive

2- Ex-MP: Negotiation with US Not Haram Like Wine, Not Necessary Like Saying Prayers!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Children and Young Adults: Second Target of Coronavirus

2- Rouhani: Gov’t Trying to Resolve Problems of People’s Lives

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Dancing on Seats of Iran’s Parliament

* MPs in Danger of Infection as They Don’t Observe Social Distancing, Don’t Wear Mask

2- Qalibaf Attends His First Joint Meeting with Rouhani, Raisi

3- Gov’t Spokesman: Iran-China Ties Will Enter New Phase

* Iran Promises to Publicize Contents of 25-Year Deal with China after Its Approval

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Exclusive Interview with French Ambassador: Paris Won’t Support Trigger Mechanism

2- Pain of Watching People’s Death: Psychologist Talks about Psychological Damages of Nurses Taking Care of COVID-19 Patients

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Judiciary Will Support Efficient, Risk-Taking Managers

Iran Newspaper:

1- University Entrance Exam and Challenge of Coronavirus

2- Pentagon Silent as Warship Burning

3- JCPOA: Successful Model for Diplomatic Cooperation

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- ICT Academic: Coronavirus Most Frequent Word in History

Javan Newspaper:

1- Washington Post: Trump Tells 23 Lies Every Day

2- Heads of Trio Branches of Power All Concerned about Economic Woes

3- COVID-19 Restrictions May Return to Tehran, Other Red Zones

4- Ansarullah Gives Missile-Drone Response to UN’s Deceptive Ceasefire

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- How JCPOA Increased People’s Economic Problems

2- Former CIA Official on 25-Year Deal: Iran and China Won, US Lost

3- Huge Explosion in US Giant Warship

* Trump Must Look for ‘American Cheetahs’: Iranian Spokesman

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 13,000 People Die of Coronavirus in Iran

2- US Warship Melting Gradually

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Number of Employed People in Iran Reduced by 1.5 Million

2- Callamard: Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination Showed How Close Is the World to Deadly Crisis

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zibakalam: Conservatives Looking for New JCPOA in 2021

2- JCPOA Ball in Europe’s Court on 5th Anniversary of Signing the Deal

3- Qalibaf, Rouhani, Raisi Once Again Seen Together

4- Body of Judge Mansouri to Be Repatriated from Romania: Iran