A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, July 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- A Minister for Time of Crisis

* Iran Producing and Exporting Gas, Oil under Multifaceted Crisis: Analyst

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Ahvaz and Kerman Record Highest Number of COVID-19 Fatalities

2- Rouhani: No Country Can Shut Down Its Economy for Six Months

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Former Central Bank Officials Stand Trial for Bribery

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Next Gov’t in Iran Will Be Totalitarian, Technocrat: Analyst

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Oil Minister: Iran to Organize Its Joint Gas, Oil Fields by Next Year

2- Iranian Vaccine for COVID-19 to Be Released in 3 Months

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Warns about Danger of Coronaphobia, Taking COVID-19 for Granted

2- Oil Minister: We’re Running Oil Industry with Today’s Method, Not that of 100 Years Ago

3- Iran-China Relations and Its Strategic Consequences

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Deadlock of 2020 University Entrance Exam

* It’s Impossible that We Don’t Have Any New Student at Beginning of Academic Year: Official

2- India, China, Russia All Interested in Investing in Chabahar Project

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Mobilized against New Wave of COVID-19

2- Western and Eastern Power Veto Each Other over Syria

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- World May Once Again Be Put in Full Lockdown

* It’s Unlikely to Eradicate Coronavirus for Now

2- Guardian Council: Enemy’s Stance toward Iran-China Deal Showed Tehran Has Done Right Thing

3- Iran’s Former Envoy to Brazil: We Can Have $10 Billion Worth of Annual Trade with Venezuela

4- Emergency Situation Declared in Utah after Prosecutor Defends Murder of Black Man

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- 104 Welfare Centres Infected with Coronavirus

2- 26-Percent Increase in Iran’s Misery Index in 3 Years

3- Iran’s Envoy to UN: Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Instance of State Terrorism

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Rules Out Long-Term Lockdown: It’s Not Feasible

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Major Bribees at Central Bank Stand Trial in Iran

2- Guardian Council: We Must Support Iran-China Deal

3- Government Harming Itself [Editorial]

4- ‘Government Must Be Toppled’ Motto Openly Criticized