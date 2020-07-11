A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, July 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Guterres Warns about Unprecedented Foreign Interference in Libya

2- Rouhani: We Have to Make Tough Decisions

3- Cooperation Deal with China Source of Honour: Iran’s Foreign Ministry

Afkar Newspaper:

1- ICT Minister: We’re Not to Blame for Filtering

2- Member of Assembly of Experts: Gov’t Must Take Decisive Action against Reimposition of Arms Embargo

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Parliament to Impeach Rouhani If Not Convinced by His Answers: MP

2- Some Comments Made about Iran-China Deal ‘Ridiculous’: Deputy FM

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- China: We’ll Respond to US Sanctions

2- Reservations about Iran’s Cooperation Deal with China [Editorial]

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Erdogan’s Winning Card: Top Turkish Court Votes to Convert Hagia Sophia into Mosque

2- American Trick: Washington Resorts to Fabrication of Document in Order to Justify Extension of Iran’s Arms Embargo

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Impose Smart Regional Restrictions against Corona

2- Deputy FM: Details of Iran-China Cooperation Deal to Be Declared Publicly

Iran Newspaper:

1- Hard Decisions to Restore Iran’s Forex Revenues

2- Rouhani: Opening Six Industrial, Mining Projects in One Day Shows Failure of Sanctions

3- Iran’s Conditions Difficult, but Not Deadlock: First VP

4- Austria Returns Achaemenid, Sassanid Relics to Iran

* 2,500-Year-Old Relics Repatriated in Fifth Historic Extradition

Jame Jam:

1- Tehran Must Be Shut Down for Two Weeks: City Council Chairman

Javan Newspaper:

1- Moscow: US Resolution against Iran Has No Chance for Being Approved

2- Over 2 Million Students Expelled from US Upon Trump’s Order

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- WHO: Be Careful, Coronavirus Can Be Transmitted Through Air!

2- US Outraged by UN Rapporteur’s Report on Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

3- Six National Projects Opened in Sistan and Baluchestan, Fars, Isfahan by Rouhani

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US, Westophiles Outraged by Iran’s Bypassing of Sanctions

2- All Sensitive Sites of Israel Within Range of Iran’s Missiles

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iranophobia behind Shield of Chinaphobia: A Review of Iran-China 25-Year Deal