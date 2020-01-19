A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspaper
Abrar:
1- ISIS Commander Killed in Conflicts North of Baghdad
2- Zarif: Combination of Impudence, Ignorance in US Very Dangerous
3- We’ll Consult with Iran on Deployment of Forces in Hormuz Strait
4- Zarif: We Won’t Negotiate with US; We’re Ready for Talks with Saudi
5- Trump’s New Details of Attack on Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- We Won’t Accept Humiliation: Iranian Teams Withdraw from AFC Champions League
Arman-e Melli:
1- Moscow, Beijing Clapping for Crisis: Which Countries Benefit from Iran-US Tension?
Ebtekar:
1- New Trouble for GOP in Defending Trump
2- Iran President: We’re Standing by Flood-Hit People of Sistan and Baluchestan
3- First Vice-President: Three-Day Ambiguity over Plane Crash a Great Blow
Etemad:
1- National Defence of Football Clubs
* Football Players, Managers Opposed to AFC’s Cruel, Politicized Decision
2- Sistan and Baluchestan Security Forehead of Entire Iran: Rouhani
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Russia Warns France, Germany, UK about Move against JCPOA
2- Zarif: We’re Ready for Negotiation with Saudi, Other PG States
Kayhan:
1- Distrust of US, Europe Secret behind Gen. Soleimani’s Popularity, Success
2- Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists in Aleppo, Idlib in Aerial, Ground Attacks
3- Zarif: Only ISIS, Trump, Pompeo Celebrated Soleimani’s Assassination
Khorasan:
1- CNN: US on Verge of Humiliating Withdrawal from Iraq
Mardom Salari:
1- US Sanctions Shake Domination of US Dollar
2- Putin’s Game in Kremlin: Tsar Still Choosing Players in Moscow
3- Iran Not to Negotiate New Deal with US