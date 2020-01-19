A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 20

Abrar:

1- ISIS Commander Killed in Conflicts North of Baghdad

2- Zarif: Combination of Impudence, Ignorance in US Very Dangerous

3- We’ll Consult with Iran on Deployment of Forces in Hormuz Strait

4- Zarif: We Won’t Negotiate with US; We’re Ready for Talks with Saudi

5- Trump’s New Details of Attack on Lt. Gen. Soleimani

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- We Won’t Accept Humiliation: Iranian Teams Withdraw from AFC Champions League

Arman-e Melli:

1- Moscow, Beijing Clapping for Crisis: Which Countries Benefit from Iran-US Tension?

Ebtekar:

1- New Trouble for GOP in Defending Trump

2- Iran President: We’re Standing by Flood-Hit People of Sistan and Baluchestan

3- First Vice-President: Three-Day Ambiguity over Plane Crash a Great Blow

Etemad:

1- National Defence of Football Clubs

* Football Players, Managers Opposed to AFC’s Cruel, Politicized Decision

2- Sistan and Baluchestan Security Forehead of Entire Iran: Rouhani

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Russia Warns France, Germany, UK about Move against JCPOA

2- Zarif: We’re Ready for Negotiation with Saudi, Other PG States

Kayhan:

1- Distrust of US, Europe Secret behind Gen. Soleimani’s Popularity, Success

2- Syrian Army Pounds Terrorists in Aleppo, Idlib in Aerial, Ground Attacks

3- Zarif: Only ISIS, Trump, Pompeo Celebrated Soleimani’s Assassination

Khorasan:

1- CNN: US on Verge of Humiliating Withdrawal from Iraq

Mardom Salari:

1- US Sanctions Shake Domination of US Dollar

2- Putin’s Game in Kremlin: Tsar Still Choosing Players in Moscow

3- Iran Not to Negotiate New Deal with US