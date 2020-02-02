A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 2

Abrar:

1- Iran Leader Pays Tribute to Imam Khomeini, Martyrs ahead of Revolution Anniv.

2- IRGC: Deal of Century Doomed to Failure

3- US Defence Secretary: Iran Must Behave Like Normal State

Afkar:

1- Iran DM: Iranian Nation Won’t Give in to Global Arrogance’s Excessive Demands

2- Deal of Century to Boost Unity of Palestinian Groups

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Senate Facilitates Exoneration of Trump

2- Chinese’ Interesting Move to Contain Coronavirus

Ebtekar:

1- Europe Minus Britain: UK Leaves EU after 47 Years

2- Competition in Absence of Rival

* Too Many Conservative Candidates for Parliamentary Votes Makes It Difficult for Them to Unite

Etemad:

1- Black Day for US: Republicans Prevent Witnesses from Coming to Impeachment Session

2- Rouhani: It Was Imam Khomeini Who Said Political Structure Must Be Put to Referendum

Ettela’at:

1- Guardian Council: Half of Parliamentary Candidates Qualified to Run

2- Switzerland: New Mechanism to Guarantee Transfer of Medicine

Hamshahri:

1- Dilemma of Aircraft Accidents

* Six Incidents in Seven Days: Why Airplanes in Iran Are Creating Stressful Moments?

2- Tehran to Host World’s Biggest Tourism Event

* 158 Countries to Attend WTO 2021 Event in Tehran’s Abbasabad Complex

Javan:

1- 2,000 Disqualified Candidates Return to Election

2- 42nd February of Power

3- Arab League’s Weak Opposition to Deal of Century

4- US Thrilled by Brexit

Kayhan:

1- Tens of Millions of People Who Attended Soleimani’s Funeral Showed People in 2020 Are Same as Those in 1979

2- US Worried about Confiscation of Its F-16 Fighter Jets by Hashd al-Shaabi

Sazandegi:

1- Not-Great-Anymore Britain

* Johnson Takes UK Out of EU after 50 Years

2- Dairy Industry: A $700-Million Trade

Shargh:

1- Former German Vice-Chancellor: Europe Must Take Risk for Keeping JCPOA