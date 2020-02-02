A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, February 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Iran Leader Pays Tribute to Imam Khomeini, Martyrs ahead of Revolution Anniv.
2- IRGC: Deal of Century Doomed to Failure
3- US Defence Secretary: Iran Must Behave Like Normal State
Afkar:
1- Iran DM: Iranian Nation Won’t Give in to Global Arrogance’s Excessive Demands
2- Deal of Century to Boost Unity of Palestinian Groups
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Senate Facilitates Exoneration of Trump
2- Chinese’ Interesting Move to Contain Coronavirus
Ebtekar:
1- Europe Minus Britain: UK Leaves EU after 47 Years
2- Competition in Absence of Rival
* Too Many Conservative Candidates for Parliamentary Votes Makes It Difficult for Them to Unite
Etemad:
1- Black Day for US: Republicans Prevent Witnesses from Coming to Impeachment Session
2- Rouhani: It Was Imam Khomeini Who Said Political Structure Must Be Put to Referendum
Ettela’at:
1- Guardian Council: Half of Parliamentary Candidates Qualified to Run
2- Switzerland: New Mechanism to Guarantee Transfer of Medicine
Hamshahri:
1- Dilemma of Aircraft Accidents
* Six Incidents in Seven Days: Why Airplanes in Iran Are Creating Stressful Moments?
2- Tehran to Host World’s Biggest Tourism Event
* 158 Countries to Attend WTO 2021 Event in Tehran’s Abbasabad Complex
Javan:
1- 2,000 Disqualified Candidates Return to Election
2- 42nd February of Power
3- Arab League’s Weak Opposition to Deal of Century
4- US Thrilled by Brexit
Kayhan:
1- Tens of Millions of People Who Attended Soleimani’s Funeral Showed People in 2020 Are Same as Those in 1979
2- US Worried about Confiscation of Its F-16 Fighter Jets by Hashd al-Shaabi
Sazandegi:
1- Not-Great-Anymore Britain
* Johnson Takes UK Out of EU after 50 Years
2- Dairy Industry: A $700-Million Trade
Shargh:
1- Former German Vice-Chancellor: Europe Must Take Risk for Keeping JCPOA