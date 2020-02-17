A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 17

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani: I’ll Continue My Work until Last Hour

2- Russia-Turkey Tension No More than Diplomatic War of Words: Analyst

Ebtekar:

1- Transatlantic Gap Deepens between US, EU

2- Rouhani: Leader Said He Wouldn’t Allow Gov’t to Stop Its Work Even One Hour Before Its Four-Year Term

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: We’d Lose If We Boycott Elections

2- New Crimes of Saudis: Airstrike on Yemen Leaves 30 Killed

3- Iranians and Limited Elections [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Judiciary Chief: Gen. Soleimani Didn’t Consider People’s Vote as Ceremonial

2- Rouhani: We’ll Make Enemy to Sit for Talks

3- Mirzakhani among Seven Women Who Changed the World

Hamshahri:

1- FIFA Says Iran Must Allow Women to Go to All Stadiums as of Summer

Javan:

1- I Was Protected as Much as Macron Was: Rouhollah Zam

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Strongly Force Enemy to Sit for Talks

2- Canada FM: Iran’s Right about Black Box as Per Int’l Aviation Regulations

Kayhan:

1- Nasrallah: No Government on Earth Wilder than US

2- Israeli General Explains How Israel Will End

Sazandegi:

1- We Chose to Bring About Revolution; We Brought About Revolution to [Be Able to] Choose

* Rouhani: Iran Elections Not Ceremonial

Shahrvand:

1- A Requiem for Flight 752 Composed by Prominent Iranian Musician

2- A Scholarship for Researchers Named after Marziyeh, a Plane Crash Victim

Shargh:

1- Saudi Denies Sending Message to Iran

2- A Few Steps from Black List: Iranian People’s Bank Accounts Being Blocked