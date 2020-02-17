A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, February 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani: I’ll Continue My Work until Last Hour
2- Russia-Turkey Tension No More than Diplomatic War of Words: Analyst
Ebtekar:
1- Transatlantic Gap Deepens between US, EU
2- Rouhani: Leader Said He Wouldn’t Allow Gov’t to Stop Its Work Even One Hour Before Its Four-Year Term
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: We’d Lose If We Boycott Elections
2- New Crimes of Saudis: Airstrike on Yemen Leaves 30 Killed
3- Iranians and Limited Elections [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Judiciary Chief: Gen. Soleimani Didn’t Consider People’s Vote as Ceremonial
2- Rouhani: We’ll Make Enemy to Sit for Talks
3- Mirzakhani among Seven Women Who Changed the World
Hamshahri:
1- FIFA Says Iran Must Allow Women to Go to All Stadiums as of Summer
Javan:
1- I Was Protected as Much as Macron Was: Rouhollah Zam
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Strongly Force Enemy to Sit for Talks
2- Canada FM: Iran’s Right about Black Box as Per Int’l Aviation Regulations
Kayhan:
1- Nasrallah: No Government on Earth Wilder than US
2- Israeli General Explains How Israel Will End
Sazandegi:
1- We Chose to Bring About Revolution; We Brought About Revolution to [Be Able to] Choose
* Rouhani: Iran Elections Not Ceremonial
Shahrvand:
1- A Requiem for Flight 752 Composed by Prominent Iranian Musician
2- A Scholarship for Researchers Named after Marziyeh, a Plane Crash Victim
Shargh:
1- Saudi Denies Sending Message to Iran
2- A Few Steps from Black List: Iranian People’s Bank Accounts Being Blocked