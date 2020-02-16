A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 16

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, February 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Dey 19 Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Resistance Against US Astonishing for Int’l Observers: Leader
2- Zarif’s Diplomacy Continues in germany During Three-day Munich Security Conference

 

Abrar Newspaper:
1- London not Agreed with US Policy of Maximum Pressure on Iran: UK Official
2- Zarif: I am the Same FM Who Treated Kerry Respectfully

 

Afkar Newspaper:
1- Rear Admiral Sayari: Iran’s Military Power Has Been Booming

 

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Human Trafficking; A Danger that Can Bring Corona to Country

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- The Great Coalition of Reformists

 

Etemad Newspaper:
1- Surprised by Iran’s Resistance against Wild US
2- Tehran-Riyadh’s Duel in Munich
3- Concerns over Collapse of Western Alliance
• Europeans Accuse US of Weakening NATO

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- The US Has Creates Most Tensions in Region: FM Zarif
2- Washington Offers Baghdad to Withdraw Part of US Troops from Iraq
3- We Don’t Have Second Gender, Men and Women Are Equal

 

Javan Newspaper:
1- Munich against US

 

Jomhouri Eslami:
1- We Ready to Negotiate with all Neighbors for Regional Security: Zarif

 

Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Break in Western Block
2- Era of US Being World Police is Over: Berlin
3- End of US Presence in Region Has Begun: Zarif

 

Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Zarif’s Hot Debate in Munich
• What’s in Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box that US doesn’t Let us Read?: Zarif

 

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Fm Zarif’s Consultations on Sidelines of Munich Security Conference
• Bad Advice to Trump Led Him to Make Wrong Decisions: Zarif
2- German President Warns of Global Insecurity

 

Shargh Newspaper:
1- We Will Not Touch Black Box without Presence of all Interested Parties: Zarif in an Interview with NBC
2- Iran, US at JCPOA’s Scene / Editorial

   
   

