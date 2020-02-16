A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 16

Dey 19 Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Resistance Against US Astonishing for Int’l Observers: Leader

2- Zarif’s Diplomacy Continues in germany During Three-day Munich Security Conference

Abrar Newspaper:

1- London not Agreed with US Policy of Maximum Pressure on Iran: UK Official

2- Zarif: I am the Same FM Who Treated Kerry Respectfully

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Rear Admiral Sayari: Iran’s Military Power Has Been Booming

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Human Trafficking; A Danger that Can Bring Corona to Country

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- The Great Coalition of Reformists

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Surprised by Iran’s Resistance against Wild US

2- Tehran-Riyadh’s Duel in Munich

3- Concerns over Collapse of Western Alliance

• Europeans Accuse US of Weakening NATO

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- The US Has Creates Most Tensions in Region: FM Zarif

2- Washington Offers Baghdad to Withdraw Part of US Troops from Iraq

3- We Don’t Have Second Gender, Men and Women Are Equal

Javan Newspaper:

1- Munich against US

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- We Ready to Negotiate with all Neighbors for Regional Security: Zarif

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Break in Western Block

2- Era of US Being World Police is Over: Berlin

3- End of US Presence in Region Has Begun: Zarif

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Hot Debate in Munich

• What’s in Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box that US doesn’t Let us Read?: Zarif

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Fm Zarif’s Consultations on Sidelines of Munich Security Conference

• Bad Advice to Trump Led Him to Make Wrong Decisions: Zarif

2- German President Warns of Global Insecurity

Shargh Newspaper:

1- We Will Not Touch Black Box without Presence of all Interested Parties: Zarif in an Interview with NBC

2- Iran, US at JCPOA’s Scene / Editorial