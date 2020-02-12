A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 12

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Canada’s Lawsuit against Iran Has Not Legal Basis: Zarif

2- Iran Leader Grants Clemency to Hundreds of Inmates

3- Russia Foreign Ministry: There’s Still Chance to Save JCPOA

4- France Condemns Iran’s Satellite Carrier Launch

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Revolution Anniversary Rallies Held in Glorious Way

2- Gen. Soleimani Commemorated Across Iran

3- Conservatives’ Hot Competition with Conservatives!

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- 41st Allegiance [Anniv. of 1979 Revolution]

2- Rouhani: Stripping People of Right to Choose Was Cause of 1979 Revolution

3- Stunning Success of Parasite at Oscars 2020

Etemad Newspaper:

1- We’re All Together: 22 Bahman Rallies Held across Iran

2- Rouhani: We Shouldn’t Boycott Elections

3- Trump Seeking to Bypass Europe, Hold Bilateral Talks with Iran

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Soleimani Was Man of War and Peace

2- Winners Announced at 38th Fajr Film Festival

3- Number of US Casualties in Iran Attack Reaches 109

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Pledges Allegiance to 1979 Revolution Despite Cold, Snowy Weather

2- Rouhani: Elections, Ballot Box Will Save Us

3- 38th Fajr Film Festival Wraps Up

* Majidi’s ‘Khorshid’ Wins Best Film Award

Javan Newspaper:

1- Supporters of Soleimani, Revolution Pour into Streets

2- Northern, Western Iran Challenged by Heavy Snowfall

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- People Renew Allegiance with Causes of 1979 Revolution in Nationwide Rallies

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Begins First Year in Second Era of Its Revolution: 41st Anniversary of 1979 Revolution Marked Gloriously

2- Official: Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Hit $35 Billion This Year

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Republic Must Be Renovated in Iran

2- People Hold Massive Rallies to Mark 22 Bahman

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Revolution Enters 42nd Year of Its Life

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Election Most Important Fruit of Revolution

2- Sub-zero Temperature in 21 Iranian Provinces