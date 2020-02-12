A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Canada’s Lawsuit against Iran Has Not Legal Basis: Zarif
2- Iran Leader Grants Clemency to Hundreds of Inmates
3- Russia Foreign Ministry: There’s Still Chance to Save JCPOA
4- France Condemns Iran’s Satellite Carrier Launch
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Revolution Anniversary Rallies Held in Glorious Way
2- Gen. Soleimani Commemorated Across Iran
3- Conservatives’ Hot Competition with Conservatives!
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- 41st Allegiance [Anniv. of 1979 Revolution]
2- Rouhani: Stripping People of Right to Choose Was Cause of 1979 Revolution
3- Stunning Success of Parasite at Oscars 2020
Etemad Newspaper:
1- We’re All Together: 22 Bahman Rallies Held across Iran
2- Rouhani: We Shouldn’t Boycott Elections
3- Trump Seeking to Bypass Europe, Hold Bilateral Talks with Iran
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Soleimani Was Man of War and Peace
2- Winners Announced at 38th Fajr Film Festival
3- Number of US Casualties in Iran Attack Reaches 109
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran Pledges Allegiance to 1979 Revolution Despite Cold, Snowy Weather
2- Rouhani: Elections, Ballot Box Will Save Us
3- 38th Fajr Film Festival Wraps Up
* Majidi’s ‘Khorshid’ Wins Best Film Award
Javan Newspaper:
1- Supporters of Soleimani, Revolution Pour into Streets
2- Northern, Western Iran Challenged by Heavy Snowfall
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- People Renew Allegiance with Causes of 1979 Revolution in Nationwide Rallies
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran Begins First Year in Second Era of Its Revolution: 41st Anniversary of 1979 Revolution Marked Gloriously
2- Official: Iran’s Non-Oil Exports Hit $35 Billion This Year
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Republic Must Be Renovated in Iran
2- People Hold Massive Rallies to Mark 22 Bahman
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Iran’s Revolution Enters 42nd Year of Its Life
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Election Most Important Fruit of Revolution
2- Sub-zero Temperature in 21 Iranian Provinces