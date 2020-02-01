A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 1

Abrar:

1- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Responds to US Sanctions

2- Coronavirus Causes $1.5 Trillion Worth of Damage to World Markets

3- US Blacklisting of Iran Nuclear Chief Not to Impact Development of Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Program: MFA Spokesman

4- UK Officially Leaves EU after 47 Years

5- US Congress Passes Motion to Restrict Trump’s Power to Start War

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Takht-Ravanchi’s Effective Speech: What Exactly Does Swiss Channel Do for Iran

2- Iranian Political Scientist Salehi Blacklisted by US

3- Deal of the Century Condemned

4- World Has Yet to Contain Coronavirus: Iran Ready to Fight

Arman-e Melli:

1- Rouhani: We Should Get Away from Childish Illusions

2- Don’t Play in Trump’s Court: Analyst Slams Attacks on Zarif

3- Coronavirus in UAE; Iran on High Alert

4- Iran Bans Entry of Chinese Tourists

5- JCPOA Ball Once Again in Europe’s Court

* Parliament Working on Plan to Withdraw Iran from NPT

Ebtekar:

1- Coronavirus Nightmare in Iran: Rumours Say Two Chinese Quarantined in Tabriz

2- Conspiracy of Century! A Review of Trump’s Plan for Occupied Territories

Etemad:

1- Corona Hasn’t Arrived in Iran Yet

* Entry of Chinese Tourists Banned Upon Health Minister’s Request

2- Crime of the Century: Analysts, Officials React to Trump’s Peace Plan for Palestine

Ettela’at:

1- Global Condemnations Pour in against American-Zionist Deal of Century Plan

2- Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman in Rapid Operation

Hamshahri:

1- Medicine Sanctions Lifted on Trial Basis

$2.5 Million Worth of Medicine Imported to Iran via Money Iran Deposited with Swiss Bank

Kayhan:

1- Why American-Zionist Deal of the Century Plan Is Condemned?

2- Iran Leader’s Aide: Americans Must Leave Region Instead of Seeking Deal of Century

3- Expediency Council Has Final Say on FATF: Iran Leader

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran on High Alert against Coronavirus: Health Minister Urges Ban on Entry of Passengers from China

2- US Sanctions Iran’s Atomic Commander

3- Zarif Doesn’t Mean Negotiation beyond JCPOA Framework: MP

Sazandegi:

1- New Apartheid: Trump’s New Plan Faced with Strong Protests by Palestinian Groups

2-Khan Tuman Liberated: Syrian Army Frees the City after 3.5 Years