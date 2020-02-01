A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Responds to US Sanctions
2- Coronavirus Causes $1.5 Trillion Worth of Damage to World Markets
3- US Blacklisting of Iran Nuclear Chief Not to Impact Development of Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Program: MFA Spokesman
4- UK Officially Leaves EU after 47 Years
5- US Congress Passes Motion to Restrict Trump’s Power to Start War
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Takht-Ravanchi’s Effective Speech: What Exactly Does Swiss Channel Do for Iran
2- Iranian Political Scientist Salehi Blacklisted by US
3- Deal of the Century Condemned
4- World Has Yet to Contain Coronavirus: Iran Ready to Fight
Arman-e Melli:
1- Rouhani: We Should Get Away from Childish Illusions
2- Don’t Play in Trump’s Court: Analyst Slams Attacks on Zarif
3- Coronavirus in UAE; Iran on High Alert
4- Iran Bans Entry of Chinese Tourists
5- JCPOA Ball Once Again in Europe’s Court
* Parliament Working on Plan to Withdraw Iran from NPT
Ebtekar:
1- Coronavirus Nightmare in Iran: Rumours Say Two Chinese Quarantined in Tabriz
2- Conspiracy of Century! A Review of Trump’s Plan for Occupied Territories
Etemad:
1- Corona Hasn’t Arrived in Iran Yet
* Entry of Chinese Tourists Banned Upon Health Minister’s Request
2- Crime of the Century: Analysts, Officials React to Trump’s Peace Plan for Palestine
Ettela’at:
1- Global Condemnations Pour in against American-Zionist Deal of Century Plan
2- Syrian Army Liberates Khan Tuman in Rapid Operation
Hamshahri:
1- Medicine Sanctions Lifted on Trial Basis
- $2.5 Million Worth of Medicine Imported to Iran via Money Iran Deposited with Swiss Bank
Kayhan:
1- Why American-Zionist Deal of the Century Plan Is Condemned?
2- Iran Leader’s Aide: Americans Must Leave Region Instead of Seeking Deal of Century
3- Expediency Council Has Final Say on FATF: Iran Leader
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran on High Alert against Coronavirus: Health Minister Urges Ban on Entry of Passengers from China
2- US Sanctions Iran’s Atomic Commander
3- Zarif Doesn’t Mean Negotiation beyond JCPOA Framework: MP
Sazandegi:
1- New Apartheid: Trump’s New Plan Faced with Strong Protests by Palestinian Groups
2-Khan Tuman Liberated: Syrian Army Frees the City after 3.5 Years