Iran Condemns US Blacklisting of Its Nuclear Chief

In a statement on Friday, Mousavi said, “Blacklisting this prominent scientific and political figure, which has been made only out of desperation, will have no effect on the development of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.”

“This is not the first time that he has been placed on the list of illegal and unilateral sanctions, just as it is not the first time that our nuclear scientists have been the target of the animosity of the US and the Zionist regime.”

The spokesman condemned the unwise move and said, “The US officials seem to have put such crude and absurd motions on the agenda against the Iranian nation to divert public opinion from the domestic developments stemming from Trump’s impeachment and the early failure of the so-called deal of the century.”

“On the one hand, the regime goes to London and repeats hackneyed and nonsense remarks in a meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary, and on the other hand, their so-called special representative conducts an even more useless interview in a dull and sham move,” he noted.

However, the US authorities appear “unaware that the maximum pressure policy has reached a dead-end for quite a long time, and Iran’s vigorous push toward independence and self-sufficiency will not stop by such idiotic measures.”