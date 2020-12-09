A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhollah Zam’s Death Sentence Upheld

2- Inflation Rate Not to Go Down in Iran Before 2021 Presidential Votes

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Day of Victory over Coronavirus

* COVID-19 Vaccination Begins from UK

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Saudi Ties with Iraq: Dark History, Vague Future

2- Rouhani: Ill-Wishers Trying to Take Advantage of Differences

3- Zarif: We Won’t Hold Talks with West about Our Region

Etemad Newspaper:

1- We’re Far Away from Comprehensive, Win-Win Deal

2- Europe Wears Trump’s Clothes

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran to Stand by Syria Until Final Victory

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Global Vaccination against COVID-19 Begins

Iran Newspaper:

1- Astana Talks Only Method that Bears Fruit

2- Rouhani: Domestic Vaccine Production, Purchase from Abroad on Iran’s Agenda

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: Enemy Must Await Iran’s Reactions

2- Sullivan Trying to Tempt Iran over JCPOA with His Words

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Zionists Afraid of US Return to JCPOA

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: 2020 Elections Stigma for US

2- Borrell: US, Europe Must Find a Way to Expand JCPOA

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Guardian: Absard Terror Aimed at Undermining Iran-US Talks

2- Government Officials, Lawmakers Absent amid Critical Days in Southern Iran

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- ICU Beds No Longer Crowded

Shargh Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Getting Hot Again?

2- Sharp Turn of Inflation