A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 9

Fatemeh Askarieh
Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhollah Zam’s Death Sentence Upheld

2- Inflation Rate Not to Go Down in Iran Before 2021 Presidential Votes

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Day of Victory over Coronavirus

* COVID-19 Vaccination Begins from UK

 

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Saudi Ties with Iraq: Dark History, Vague Future

2- Rouhani: Ill-Wishers Trying to Take Advantage of Differences

3- Zarif: We Won’t Hold Talks with West about Our Region

 

Etemad Newspaper:

1- We’re Far Away from Comprehensive, Win-Win Deal

2- Europe Wears Trump’s Clothes

 

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran to Stand by Syria Until Final Victory

 

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Global Vaccination against COVID-19 Begins

 

Iran Newspaper:

1- Astana Talks Only Method that Bears Fruit

2- Rouhani: Domestic Vaccine Production, Purchase from Abroad on Iran’s Agenda

 

Javan Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief-Commander: Enemy Must Await Iran’s Reactions

2- Sullivan Trying to Tempt Iran over JCPOA with His Words

 

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Zionists Afraid of US Return to JCPOA

 

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Trump: 2020 Elections Stigma for US

2- Borrell: US, Europe Must Find a Way to Expand JCPOA

 

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Guardian: Absard Terror Aimed at Undermining Iran-US Talks

2- Government Officials, Lawmakers Absent amid Critical Days in Southern Iran

 

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- ICU Beds No Longer Crowded

 

Shargh Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Getting Hot Again?

2- Sharp Turn of Inflation

