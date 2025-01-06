Iran urges all regional countries to respect Syrian people’s decision

Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday, Baqaei affirmed Iran’s “clear” stance on the latest developments in Syria after the fall of al-Assad and said Tehran has always emphasized that it respects the Syrian people’s decisions.

He stressed that all regional countries should also respect the decisions being made by the Syrian people.

The spokesman said maintenance of Syria’s integrity and territorial integrity is important for Iran and the whole region “while we have expressed common concerns.”

“Syria must be able to make decisions about its own destiny and future without destructive interference of regional or international parties. It must not become a place for the growth of terrorism and violent extremism at all,” Baqaei noted.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced, stability, peace and prevention of any chaos in Syria will be beneficial for Iran and the entire region, he continued.

The spokesperson said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Tehran at the invitation of President Masoud Pezeshkian in line with diplomatic interactions between the two countries.

The Iraqi premier and Iranian president will discuss ways to promote mutual relations in various fields and the implementation of the agreements previously signed by the two countries, he added.

“The developments in the region, especially in Syria, will definitely be among the topics on the agenda of this trip given their importance and sensitivity,” Baqaei explained.

In response to a question about possible negotiations between Iran and the United States, Baqaei said Tehran has never left the negotiating table and always believes in dialogue.

He added that Iran is ready for “dignified” negotiations to remove sanctions and allay concerns of the sides about the country’s nuclear program and emphasized, “This is Iran’s fixed stance.”

Baqaei, however, noted that more decisions should be made in this regard based on the opposite side’s approach and performance.