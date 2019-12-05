A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 5

Abrar:

1- Bin Alawi in Tehran to Discuss HOPE Initiative, Yemen War, Iran-US Talks: Al Jazeera

2- NATO Describes China as Threat

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rumours of Zarif’s Resignation Circulate for Third Time in 9 Months

2- Iran Leader Urges Islamic Mercy in Dealing with Recent Unrest

3- Rouhani: I’m Ready for Talks One Hour after Trump Lifts Sanctions

Arman-e Melli:

1- Innocent People to Be Considered Martyrs: Iran Leader

2- Judiciary Chief Says National Internet Seriously Pursued

Ebtekar:

1- Challenge of Forming New Government in Baghdad

2- Rouhani’s Condition for Meeting Trump

3- IAEA Chief Says He Must Visit Iranian Officials

Iran:

1- Lift the Sanctions, We Can Meet Within P5+1 Framework: Rouhani to US

2- Iran Leader: Ordinary People Killed Without Any Role in Unrest Are Martyrs

Kayhan:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Be Deceived Anymore [Referring to Talks with US]

2- ISIS Attacks on Iraqi People Increased: Hashd al-Shaabi Strongly Repels Attacks

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran Seeking Oil Justice in Today’s OPEC Meeting

2- Trump Humiliated, Mocked in NATO Leaders’ Summit

3- Brussels’ Struggle Ahead of Joint Meeting with Tehran

4- Tel Aviv in Political Coma: Knesset Elections to Be Repeated for Third Time

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iraq Wants Powerful Prime Minister: Analyst