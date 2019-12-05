A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, December 5, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Bin Alawi in Tehran to Discuss HOPE Initiative, Yemen War, Iran-US Talks: Al Jazeera
2- NATO Describes China as Threat
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rumours of Zarif’s Resignation Circulate for Third Time in 9 Months
2- Iran Leader Urges Islamic Mercy in Dealing with Recent Unrest
3- Rouhani: I’m Ready for Talks One Hour after Trump Lifts Sanctions
Arman-e Melli:
1- Innocent People to Be Considered Martyrs: Iran Leader
2- Judiciary Chief Says National Internet Seriously Pursued
Ebtekar:
1- Challenge of Forming New Government in Baghdad
2- Rouhani’s Condition for Meeting Trump
3- IAEA Chief Says He Must Visit Iranian Officials
Iran:
1- Lift the Sanctions, We Can Meet Within P5+1 Framework: Rouhani to US
2- Iran Leader: Ordinary People Killed Without Any Role in Unrest Are Martyrs
Kayhan:
1- Rouhani: We Won’t Be Deceived Anymore [Referring to Talks with US]
2- ISIS Attacks on Iraqi People Increased: Hashd al-Shaabi Strongly Repels Attacks
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran Seeking Oil Justice in Today’s OPEC Meeting
2- Trump Humiliated, Mocked in NATO Leaders’ Summit
3- Brussels’ Struggle Ahead of Joint Meeting with Tehran
4- Tel Aviv in Political Coma: Knesset Elections to Be Repeated for Third Time
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Iraq Wants Powerful Prime Minister: Analyst