A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Zarif: I Don’t Think I’m Capable of Being President

2- Financial Markets Freak Out

* Aftershocks of COVID-19 Mutation: Impact on Europe, World Economy

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine Hinges of FATF Approval

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Has Europe Backed Off? Return to JCPOA with No Precondition

2- Zarif: We’ve Neither Forgiven, Nor Forgotten Criminals

* Response to Ambiguities over Taliban’s Presence in Iran

3- World Afraid of British Virus

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Pushes Europe Back

2- Everything about COVID-19 Vaccine

3- If Leader Agrees, Ayatollah Rafsanjani’s Will Can Be Published: Son

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- FT: Europe Stops Calling for Inclusion of Missile, Regional Issues in JCPOA

2- Health Minister: Leader Seriously Pursues Development of Domestic Vaccine for COVID-19

Iran Newspaper:

1- Sanctions, FATF Prevent Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine: Gov’t Spokesman

2- Heads of Trio Branches of Power Don’t Need to Resign for Running in Presidential Elections

Javan Newspaper:

1- Two Presidential Inaugurations in United States!

2- Parliament’s Bill Allows Zarif to Have Upper Hand in Talks with Europe

3- Gov’t Spokesman: Distortion of Leader’s Remarks about Sanctions Not Acceptable

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Health Minister: Restrictions to Continue until End of Coronavirus

2- London Turned into Wuhan

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Britons Panic Shopping for Fear of British Virus

2- New Fuss Made to Impose FATF on Pretext of COVID-19 Vaccine

3- 2020 Deadliest Year in US History with 3.2 Million Deaths

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Europe Backs Off from Conditional JCPOA

2- Iran Builds Second Ocean Going Oil Tanker

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Unconditional Return to JCPOA

2- Twitter Storm with #Buy_Vaccine Hashtag

3- Tehran, Moscow Must Expand Energy Cooperation

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rapid COVID-19 Test Must Be Obligatory for Passengers Entering Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran FM: We Won’t Sign Any Deal with Taliban

2- History of Mossad Operations in Iran [Editorial]