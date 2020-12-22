A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- #Buy_Vaccine

2- Danger of British Virus

3- Shanghai-NATO Confrontation or Bypassing Iran?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Ali-Akbar Salehi’s Untold Stories about JCPOA and Fakhrizadeh

2- Biden’s Opportunity Won’t Be Repeated

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: There’s No Problem with Revising Constitution

2- Oil Minister: Iran Reached Agreement with Russia on Expansion of Technical Oil and Gas Cooperation

3- Judiciary Chief: Neutralizing Sanctions Shouldn’t Be Delayed Even for One Hour

4- Iranian People Still Being Hurt by Sanctions: Will Iran’s Failure to Adopt FATF Standards Keep It from Buying COVID-19 Vaccine?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Considering Request for US Return to JCPOA with Positive View

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s President, Parliament Speaker, Judiciary Chief Discuss Ways to Resolve Economic Woes

Iran Newspaper:

1- Discussing Possibility of US Return to JCPOA

2- UK Flights to Iran Cancelled after Outbreak of Mutated Coronavirus

Javan Newspaper:

1- P4+1 Ministers Tamed by Iran Parliament’s Bill

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran Nuclear Chief Harshly Slams Parliament, Guardian Council, Ahmadinejad Governments on Nuclear Issue

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Senior MP: FATF Complements Sanctions; Expediency Council Won’t Pass It

2- It’s Good Europeans Are Ashamed before Us, Though It Doesn’t Give Us Anything: Salehi

3- 18,000 American Institutions Hacked

4- US Terrified of Iran’s Harsh Revenge

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- World Shocked by New Coronavirus Outbreak

2- Reactions to Rouhani’s Account of Constitutions

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- It’s Vital Priority to Import Coronavirus Vaccine

2- Oil Market Key Topic of Iran-Russia Discussions

3- P4+1 Once Again Stress Maintaining JCPOA

4- Third Republicanism: From Possibility to Practice

* Rouhani Talks of Changing Constitution after 31 Years

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Will COVID-19 Turn into COVID-20?

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Proponents and Opponents of FATF against Each Other

2- Rouhani Longs to Implement His Favourite Law: Talk of Referendum Once Again

3- Rocket Attack Hits US Embassy in Iraq

4- Salehi Slams Parliament: Who’s Going to Pay for Building IR-6 Centrifuges?