A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iran, Russia, Turkey Oppose Confiscation of Syria Oil Revenues

2- UNSC Once Again Rejects US Letter for Reinstating Iran Bans

3- Zarif: We Seek to Have Normal Ties with IAEA

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Resistance Front Will Remain Powerful: Iran Leader’s Representative at IRGC Quds Force

2- Era of US Unilateralism Over: MP

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Electricity to Become Free of Charge for 30 Million Iranians: Rouhani

2- US Bid Rejected at UNSC: President of UNSC, Members Oppose Activation of Snapback Mechanism

3- Iran Allows IAEA to Access Two Suspicious Sites

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Israel Defeated by Iran in Several Fronts

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Tehran Blocks Anti-Iran Paths in Vienna, New York

* Iran Voluntarily Gives Access to IAEA in Return for End of Its Questions

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US’ Back-to-Back Defeats against Iran: UNSC Rejects US’ Bid

2- Israel Attacks Southern Lebanon with Prohibited Phosphorus Weapons

3- Rouhani: Iran Ready for Close Cooperation with IAEA within Safeguards

Iran Newspaper:

1- Grossi’s Deal in Tehran

* Rouhani to IAEA Chief: Explain to World Why JCPOA Must Be Maintained

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran, IAEA Agree to Resolve Differences

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Unrest Now at Armed Struggle Phase

2- Energy Minister: Over Eight Million Iranian Families to Have Free-of-Charge Electricity

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Iran Ready for Cooperation with IAEA within Safeguards Framework

2- Oil Price at Highest Level in Five Months

3- Tension in Lebanon’s Borders with Occupied Territories: Israel Shoots at Southern Lebanon

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Big Deal: Iran and IAEA Release Joint Statement

2- Diplomatic Scandal: UNSC Rejects US Bid to Activate Snapback, Return Iran Sanctions

Shargh Newspaper:

1- IAEA Has No More Questions: Iran and IAEA Issue Joint Statement

2- Decrypting Diplomacy of Biden, Trump

3- 42-Year Dream of Iranians Realized: 30 Million to Have Access to Free-of-Charge Electricity