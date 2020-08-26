A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Maduro Once Again Praises Iran’s Help, Cooperation

2- Reinforcement of Ties Important to Iran, IAEA: Spokesman

3- US Envoy Once Again Protests UNSC’s Refusal to Support Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

4- EU Calls for Independent Probe into Russia’s Poisoning of Opposition Figure

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Acting within Framework of Commitments

2- Rouhani: We’ve Witnessed Growth in First Four Months of Current Year Compared with Same Period Last Year

3- There’s No Way Left for US Except for Defeat: Iran Foreign Ministry

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Promise of Impartiality: Zarif Urges IAEA to Act Independently, Professionally

2- Rouhani: I’ll Use Chance of Talking to People More in Future

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Three Countries Follow Iran’s Model in Fighting COVID-19: Rouhani

2- Decrypting IAEA Chief’s Trip to Iran: How Was Grossi’s Visit Covered?

3- Iran Leader Attends Mourning Ceremonies Held for Imam Hussein

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Sana’a: We’ll Force Saudi Enemy to Leave Yemen

2- Rouhani: We’ve Run, and Will Run Country Despite Pressures, Limitations

3- Salehi: New Chapter Opened in Iran-IAEA Ties

Iran Newspaper:

1- Talks with Grossi Were Constructive: Iran’s Nuclear Chief

2- Rouhani: Next US Administration Will Definitely Think of New Solution

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Three Major Industrial Projects Inaugurated by Rouhani

2- Islamic Republic Won’t Give in to Demands Beyond Its Nuclear Commitments: Salehi

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Zionist Regime: We Don’t Want UAE to Receive Even Smallest Part of F-35

* Abu Dhabi Rewarded for Appeasing Israel

2- US Protesters Set Wisconsin on Fire

3- Nuclear Chief Says Iran Won’t Give in to IAEA’s Unlawful Demands

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Less than 10% of Exporters’ Forex Revenues Returned to Iran: Official

2- Gov’t Spokesman: We’re Not Waiting for US Elections

3- IAEA Chief’s Busy Day in Tehran: Grossi Holds Talks with Salehi, Zarif

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- South Korea to Pay Part of Its 7-Billion-Dollar Debt to Iran by Exporting Hygiene Products

Shargh Newspaper:

1- People’s Lives Not in Favourable Conditions: Rouhani