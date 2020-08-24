A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, August 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- IAEA Chief’s Tehran Visit Has Nothing to Do with Snapback Mechanism: Envoy

2- PM Al-Kadhimi Vows Not to Let Iraq Turn into Place for Action against Iran

3- Iran Says Ready to Cooperate in Holding Intra-Afghan Talks

4- Bern to Consider Banning Activities of Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Trump Pursuing Snapback Mechanism to Win Nov. Elections: Politician

2- Don’t Make Iran’s Economy Dependent on Foreign Developments: Leader

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Details of Data Extraction from Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box

* Data Recorded Until 19 Seconds after First Missile Explosion

2- Iran’s Economy Shouldn’t Be Made Dependent on Foreign Developments: Leader

3- New Wave of Coronavirus in Autumn

* Official Says Iran’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Good Phases

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- 19 Bitter Seconds for Passengers of Flight 752

2- Is Kim in a Coma? Rumours Spread Once Again about N Korean Leader’s Health

3- Last Year of Government’s Tenure Is Not ‘Extra Time’: Leader

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Tragedy of Russian Tea: Putin’s Opposition Figure Transferred to Berlin Hospital for Treatment

2- Al-Kadhimi from Washington to Basra: Tensions Escalate in Southern Iraq

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- It’s Strategic Mistake to Make Economy Dependent on Foreign Developments: Leader to Gov’t

2- Nigerian Police Attacks Imam Hussein Mourners; Three Killed

3- Iran Releases Details of Extracting Data from Ukrainian Plane’s Black Box

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Charter of Serving the Nation Until 2021

* Iran Leader Offers Valuable Recommendations for Last Year of Gov’t in Office

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Barriers to Production Must Be Removed, Sale of Raw Materials Must Be Stopped: Leader

2- Guardian: US Isolated in the World

3- Former Russian Envoy: Efforts to Eliminate Hezbollah to Result in Lebanon’s Destruction

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Lebanese Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Regime’s Drone

2- Nigerian Army Fires at Imam Hussein Mourners

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran DM to Russian Counterpart: Tehran-Moscow Joint Strategy Can Lead to Global Peace, Security

2- Geopolitical Turbulence in Mediterranean: Oil Discovery Leads to Escalation of Tension between Turkey, Greece, France

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Revival of Investment

2- Black Box Is Opened Now: Details of Doomed Flight’s Recorder Announced

3- Trump against Trump: Donald’s Older Sister Speaks Out against Brother

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Second Missile Finishes Lives of Ukraine Plane Passengers

2- Women in Key Positions of Biden’s Cabinet