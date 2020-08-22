A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 22, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- AEOI: Iran Has Taken Long Strides to Achieve 190,000 SWU

2- Rouhani: Iran’s Defence Power No Threat to Neighbours

3- IAEA Chief to Visit Tehran Monday

4- Guterres, Zarif Discuss Resolution 2231, JCPOA, Yemen

Afkar Newspaper:

1- DM: Iran Testing Its Air-Launched Cruise Missiles

2- Iran’s Fingers on Trigger: Official

3- Iran, Russia Stress Expansion of Cooperation Despite US Destructive Measures

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Pulling Trigger of Unloaded Weapon: Pompeo Activates Snapback Mechanism, but All UNSC Members Reject US Bid

2- Turkish Lira Recovers Its Value after Central Bank Backs Off from Increasing Interest Rate

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- JCPOA Member States Strongly Oppose Activation of Snapback Mechanism: Zarif

2- Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Missiles Join Iran’s Defence Systems

3- What Does Removal of Yusuf bin Alawi Mean?

* World Surprised by Dismissal of Veteran Omani Foreign Minister

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Destroying UN Security Council: Pompeo Calls for Return of Iran Sanctions

2- US Gambling with Afghanistan’s Opium

* Ashraf Ghani Issues Warning after US Deal for Release of 400 Dangerous Taliban Criminals

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Hezbollah Chief: Zionist Regime Most Important Regional Threat

2- Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise and Ballistic Missiles

3- P4+1: US Has No Right to Activate Snapback Mechanism against Iran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Trigger Now Pointed at US; Borrell Says Will Do Anything to Keep JCPOA

2- Iran Unveils Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Missiles

3- Rouhani: Iran’s Defence Efforts Based on Non-Aggression Strategy

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Pulls Trigger for Withdrawal of Iran from JCPOA

2- Zarif: US Has No Right to Return Provisions of Annulled Resolutions

3- Iran Joins Global Club of Turbojets

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Defence Ministry Unveils Latest Achievements

2- Global Opposition to US’ Moves against JCPOA

* Pompeo Outraged by European Allies’ Refusal to Support US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Hashd al-Sha’abi’s Reaction to Iraqi PM’s Inaction: We’ll Target US with All Our Power

2- Iran Pulls Trigger Before US by Unveiling Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Missiles

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Europe against America: E3 Express Opposition to US in Official Letter to UN

Shargh Newspaper:

1- September Clash over Snapback Mechanism: Zarif Writes to UN Security Council