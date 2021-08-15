A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Kills 466 More Iranians

2- Tehran Government Offices, Businesses, Banks to Close as of Monday

3- All Roads to/from Tehran to Remain Closed Until Aug. 27

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Raisi: All Illegal Traffic Must Be Stopped

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Another Period of Useless Shutdowns to Contain Coronavirus

2- Insisting on Wrong Decisions [Editorial]

* Experts Believe This Type of Shutdown Will Only Help Spread Virus

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- New Coronavirus Restrictions: Lockdown to Be Imposed from Monday to Saturday

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Iran to Buy 30 Million Doses of Vaccine

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- National Resolve to Counter Coronavirus

Farhikhtegan Newspaper:

1- Iran to Accelerate Import of Vaccines

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Number of Children Contracting Coronavirus Increasing

Javan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Won’t Be Contained with Such Lax Lockdown (Photo of Traffic Jam in Iran Roads)

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Lockdown Holidays Will Double COVID-19 Deaths If Used for Going on Vacation

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Be Strict This Time!

* Massive Lockdown, Preventing Traffic as of Sunday Night

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- A Review of Coronavirus Mismanagement

* Will One-Week Lockdown Decrease COVID-19 Deaths?

Quds Newspaper:

1- Fifth Peak of Coronavirus: We’re the Culprits

* A Report on How People Don’t Observe Health Protocols

SMT Newspaper:

1- Iran at Centre of A Mega-Crisis

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Muharram Mourning Ceremony at Iran Leader’s Hussainya without People’s Presence

2- National Solidarity against Coronavirus

Tejarat Newspaper:

1- Countering COVID-19 with Five-Day Shutdown of Gov’t Offices and Businesses

2- Iran’s Economy Lagging Behind Due to Coronavirus, Blackouts, Growing USD Rates

3- Coronavirus Decreases Plane Ticket Prices

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Major Change in Management of Pandemic

* Massive Spread of Mutated Virus Killing 500, Infecting 40,000 in Iran Every Day