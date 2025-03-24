US, Ukrainian hold ‘technical’ talks in Saudi Arabia to discuss partial ceasefire

The meeting with a technical team comes a day before the U.S. plans to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates.

Ukraine’s delegation is Umerov and Pavlo Palisa, the deputy head of the President’s Office, an undisclosed Ukrainian source told Sky News.

“We are implementing the President of Ukraine’s directive to bring a just peace closer and to strengthen security,” Umerov wrote on X ahead of the discussions.

“The agenda includes proposals to protect energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Today, we’re working through a number of complex technical issues — our delegation includes energy experts as well as military representatives from the naval and air components,” Umerov added.

Following the conclusion of the talks, Umerov said on Facebook that the “discussion was productive and focused,” without providing specifics on the outcome of the meeting.

“The conversation was constructive and meaningful — we discussed key issues, including in the energy sector,” he added.

U.S. negotiators planned to hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian delegates, in a format Special Envoy Keith Kellog described as “shuttle diplomacy.”

Washington is also set to hold diplomatic talks with Moscow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to U.S. Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine also made it clear that no direct communications between Ukraine and Russia will beheld in Riyadh.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Saudi Arabia was “constructive and beneficial,” with progress made on key issues.

“Our team is working quite constructively, and the discussion has been very beneficial. The work of the delegations is ongoing,” he stated.

Zelensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, echoed this sentiment, adding that the talks were focused and helpful for advancing Ukraine’s strategic goals.

Zelensky also called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire.

“Since March 11, there has been a proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, which would have stopped such attacks. But it is Russia that continues all of this. Without pressure on Russia, Moscow will continue to treat true diplomacy with contempt and destroy lives,” Zelensky continued.

“Whatever we are discussing with our partners right now, Putin must be forced to issue a real order to stop the strikes: whoever started this war must be the one to end it,” he added.