A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- No Iranian Tanker or Fuel Belonging to Iran Has Been Seized: Source

2- Iran Says UAE Must Accept All Consequences of Normalizing Ties with Israel

3- Zarif: No Foreign Side Allowed to Take Advantage of Lebanon Problems

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Fake and Tiny Camp David: Fate of UAE-Israel Deal

2- Vaccine Won’t Save People from Coronavirus: A Report on Global Competition to Develop Vaccine

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Popularity Drops as Biden Chooses Harris as His Running Mate

2- US, Israel Con UAE: Analyst

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Mystery of the Four Iranian Tankers: US Says It’s Seized Their Fuel, Iran Denies

2- Dark Friendship of Arabs and Israel: Global Reactions to UAE-Israel Deal

* Wonders of Politics

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Sheikh Zayed’s Gamble

2- Zarif Says UAE’s Treacherous Move Won’t Affect Resistance

3- US Concedes Defeat in Home Game: Efforts in New York to Convince UNSC Member States Fail

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran to Sell Bonds for 500,000 Barrels of Oil as of Tomorrow

2- Betraying Cause of Palestine: Reactionary Regime of UAE Establishes Ties with Israel in Strategic Folly

Hamdeli Newspaper:

1- Failure of US-Drafted Anti-Iran Resolution

* Washington’s Plan Fails at UNSC with Beijing, Moscow’s Support

2- Arab Treason: Iran, Turkey, Resistance Front Strongly Condemn UAE-Israel Deal

Iran Newspaper:

1- UAE Signs Humiliating Deal with Israel

2- US on Path of Failure: No One Supports US-Drafted Resolution

3- Iran Ready for Participation in Probe into Beirut Explosion: Zarif

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- UAE Turns Itself into Legitimate Target for Resistance after Normalizing Ties with Israel

2- Iran’s Envoy to Caracas Denies 4 Iranian Oil Tankers Seized by US

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- DM: All Tanks of Iran Armed Forces Equipped with Most Efficient Equipment

2- Iran Harshly Slams UAE’s Betrayal of Palestinian People

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- New Conspiracy: UAE Turns into Third Arab State to Normalize Ties with Israel

2- Iran Says UAE-Israel Deal Stab in Palestine’s Back

3- Doubts about Russian Vaccine for Corona

* Iran Says the Vaccine Must Obtain WHO Approval

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Bibi and Bin Zayed’s Gamble for Trump’s Victory