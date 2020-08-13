A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, August 13, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif: US-Drafted Resolution Won’t Be Passed by Security Council

2- Rouhani: If It Wasn’t for Iran, Saddam Would Have Eaten Some Neighbours

3- Iraq Cancels Turkish DM’s Visit after Ankara’s Drone Attack

Afkar Newspaper:

1- US Forced to Back Off: Iran Envoy to UN

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Sets Two Conditions for Import of COVID-19 Vaccine from Russia

2- Test for China and Russia: US Backs Off from Lengthy Anti-Iran Resolution, Decreases It to 4 Pages to Convince Beijing, Moscow

3- Macron Invites Iran to Attend Action Group for Helping Lebanon

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iranian Vaccine on Verge of Being Tested Clinically: Health Minister

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Complains about Attacks against His Government’s Performance

2- Dilemma of UN Arms Embargo against Iran

3- Kamala Harris Cover-up for Biden’s Weaknesses

4- Iran to Buy COVID-19 Vaccine Immediately after It’s Developed

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Not Even Five Member States Would Vote for US-Drafted Resolution: Zarif

2- Troublesome Absence: Coronavirus HQ Didn’t Let Rouhani Attend Parliamentary Session

* Rouhani’s Pick for Trade Ministry Fails to Obtain Vote of Confidence from Lawmakers

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: US-Drafted Resolution to Extend Iran Arms Ban Won’t Be Passed

2- France Invites Iran to Attend Int’l Action Group to Resolve Lebanon Crisis

3- Three European Warships Deployed in Beirut after Fall of Lebanese Gov’t

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani, Macron Hold Phone Talks amid US Efforts to Extend Iran Arms Bans and Lebanon Developments

Javan Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: It’s Childish to Talk about This or That Gov’t

2- US’ Four-Paragraph Deceit on Table of UN Security Council

3- Iranian COVID-19 Vaccine Passes Health Protocols

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- UK, France, Germany Deploy Warships in Beirut Port

2- Lebanese Minister: We Have Wheat Reserves for Four Months

3- Turkish Drone Attack on Northern Iraq Leaves 20 Dead

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- With Hezbollah, Scenario of Turning Lebanon into Syria Won’t Work: Atwan

2- US Embellishes Resolution on Extension of Iran Arms Ban without Changing Its Content

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rumours of Temporary Lifting of Iran Sanctions Spread with Economic Goals: Zarif

2- A Two-Edged Sword Named Kamala Harris: A New Support in Biden Team