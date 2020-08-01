A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on August 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- US Expands Iran Sanctions by Banning Sale of Several Metals

2- Ukraine: We Seek to Receive Maximum Compensation from Iran

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Senior MP Rules Out Drone, Missile Attack on Natanz Facility

2- Health Ministry Allowed to Hire 10,000 New Personnel

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’re Moving Past Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak

2- Definite Cure for Sanctions Is Relying on Domestic Capacities, Not Backing Off against US: Leader

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Imam Hussein Mourners Must Obey Decisions of National Coronavirus Headquarters

2- S Korea Waiting to See Who Will Win US Nov. Elections

3- Hospitals of Qom and Tehran Have No More Beds for New Patients

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iranian Delegation in Ukraine to Discuss Plane Crash

* Canada Urges Iran to Disclose All Information of Black Box

Etemad Newspaper:

1- 11 Hours of Talks Fail to Resolve All Ambiguities

* First Round of Iran-Ukraine Talks over Downing of Passenger Plane Ends

2- Sanctions Will Fail: Iran Leader

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US: Maximum Pressure against Iran Failed to Change Regime’s Behaviour

2- Trump Says Nov. Elections Must Be Postponed

3- Rouhani: Protecting People’s Lives Top Priority of Gov’t

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Inaugurates Five Major Projects of Industry Ministry

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Leader Outlines Roadmap for Countering US Sanctions

2- US Enters Biggest Economic Recession in 90 Years

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Controversy over Main Voting in US: Trump Says Elections Must Be Postponed

2- Ukraine Demands Maximum Compensation from Iran over Plane Downing

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: There’ll Be Disaster If Enough Care Not Taken Regarding COVID-19

2- In Attempt to Buy Time, Trump Calls for Postponement of Nov. Elections

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Enemy Seeks to Make People Disturbed

2- Analyst Warns about Danger of Sinicization of Iranian Economy